Waterford boss Liam Cahill can make hurling history on Sunday if he steers Waterford to All-Ireland glory.

If he achieves that feat, Cahill will become the first man to win All-Ireland minor, U20, U21 and senior hurling titles as a manager.

Galway’s Cyril Farrell completed completed the minor/U21/senior treble.

Between 1996 and 2007, Cahill played 27 SHC games for Tipperary, scoring 5-24, all of which was from play.