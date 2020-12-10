Darren Gleeson enjoying the long road to success with Antrim

This Saturday, all the attention will be on young Caoimhe Gleeson, making her first Holy Communion.

Her father Darren will certainly be there in body and trying his best to maintain presence in spirit, as the following day and Croke Park on All-Ireland final day looms.

Only, it’s not like before. Not like 2016 for example. That might have been ‘The Bubbles O’Dwyer final’, but for Gleeson stopping Kevin Kelly’s bullet in the 55th minute it could have transpired differently as Tipp flowed through Kilkenny.

This time it’s Gleeson in an Antrim hat on the sidelines as they prepare to take on, and beat, Kerry for the fourth time this season in the Joe McDonagh final.

After coming in as selector last year and progressing to manager this year, Gleeson has not been marked absent for a single training session, commuting from Portroe.

“There is no excuse for anyone to miss a training session,” Gleeson chuckles.

“I haven’t missed a training session all year. I haven’t missed a match. Between the two seasons, woah, we are probably at 100 plus sessions. Three times a week.”

After first coming up the road with Liam Sheedy, the Antrim project intrigued him. When Neal Peden left the post over the winter to become ‘Director of Hurling’, the front of house job was on the slate.

“The stars aligned, I suppose, to use a phrase,” he says.

“When myself and Neal and the team from last year sat down, Neal had his own vision for what he could do for Antrim. And I was willing to go in to do it, I wanted to do it, because I could see the potential that was here.

“And then when I met Brendan (Murphy, Athletic Development manager) and had a conversation with him, I knew that he could make an impact.”

He continues: “But, it (being the manager) did take me away from the field, so the next important part of that was to get Johnny Campbell involved. Gary (O’Kane) and Jim (Close), fantastic men around them, but they recognised that they wanted someone to run the field as well. And that’s Johnny’s strength. He does 95% of the work, the hurling work on the field. Myself, Jim and Gary come in when we need to work individually through people, which has served us well.”

It’s gone well so far. In Division 2A, they remained undefeated, only dropping a point in a draw away to Offaly.

They also have played Sunday’s opposition Kerry three times, beating them by six points in the final round of the league and three in the final.

When they met in round 3 of the Joe McDonagh in Corrigan Park it was more comfortable, 3-18 to 2-14.

With a score difference of +63 from the league, Antrim’s attack is molten hot, and that has been maintained even with the absence of Neil McManus who is out with a hamstring injury.

Speaking of scoring rates, Gleeson won’t hear of the peculiar sniping that has attached itself to hurling, stating that there are simply too many scores.

“I find it tiresome. The game is in a great position,” he reasons.

“You go back through the years, even the changes of the last 20 years, the athletes who are on the field, they are phenomenal athletes, they are better physical athletes than has ever played the game.

“Now, there will be an age-old question, who was the greater hurlers. But there is no doubt the athletes we have on the field now are the greatest we have ever seen in the game. And that’s contributing to the scorelines.”

He explains, “People are asking why the ball is going further, it’s because the players are stronger. The ball we are playing with is contributing to the skill level. The quality of the hurleys we are using, how particular the players are now about their hurleys… If you pick up a hurley from 20 years ago now, you would laugh because of what is being used now. The depth of the timber, what’s in it, the quality of the grain, the size of the bás. I’d be very slow to change what we have at the moment.

It is a fantastic game we have. So entertaining. Why alter it?