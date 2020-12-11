Conor Prunty draws from experience to help 'enthusiastic and hungry' Déise deliver

Conor Prunty’s focus is impressive. The Waterford hurling captain is facing into the biggest day of his career this weekend but he says “life hasn’t changed that much” for him this season.

“The last few weeks have been — I know this sounds a bit stupid — a bit of normality for us because we’ve been doing what we’ve been doing for the past couple of years.

“Life hasn’t changed that much in that you’re training with each other and playing games.

“It’s exciting now to be in an All-Ireland final and have something to look forward to. We’ve grown over the course of the year, worked hard and got results. As a team we’re happy to be in an All-Ireland final and looking forward to getting a performance out of ourselves for 70 or 75 minutes.”

Injuries slowed Prunty’s progress at inter-county level: “The first year, I tore my quad playing Limerick in a Munster league game, which hampered me for that year. It was a 12- to 16-week job and the following year I did it again in a challenge and it’s been a recurring thing.”

Last year?

“It was a tough place to be when you’re getting your first run-outs and on the wrong side of the scoreboard in a heavy way but last year’s behind us and we learned a lot from it. When we came back this year, Liam (Cahill) came in and we were really hungry and wanted to get back to winning ways.

"We got behind him and that’s showed over the past few weeks. Everyone had to fight for their place on the panel and everyone has worked really hard.

It’s an enthusiastic and a hungry group and everyone there is driving training in a competitive environment.

“You can see the impact the subs are making and it’s crucial that we’re one collective group.”

Prunty’s in his final year in mechanical engineering in Cork IT, but studying at home (“Cuts down on travelling, so it’s been beneficial,”).

Depending on the virus, he might still be at home for the Waterford county football final, which has been postponed until next year:

“I missed the football semi against The Nire and we’re waiting now to play the football county final in February 2021. The lads (Ballinacourty, his football club) are working away to stay some way fit and be ready for it. It’s a difficult for them to be waiting that long but hopefully after Christmas, you’ll have a six-week run into it.”

Is there a sense of an All-Ireland final within the county?

“There’s a lot of flags and stuff up, you notice that — colour and stuff like that. I haven’t bumped into too many people. The way things are at the moment, you don’t. In a way I’m shielded from any excitement that there is. Obviously I can imagine that a lot of households are getting excited.”

Prunty was at the 2008 final, when Kilkenny trounced Waterford. Are the memories painful?

“I’d say it’s a lot more painful for the players that would have played at the time. It was a disappointing day at the time for Waterford hurling. That Kilkenny team was no joke, they were a super team that just could do that to you on the day and they did it.”

He and his teammates have had to “park” a defeat of their own — to Sunday’s opponents in the Munster final.

“Obviously you had to take learnings from it (Munster final) but you’d to park it as well and just go forward and try and get things right on the training field for the following Saturday and recover well.

"Limerick have a very, very talented group of players, they have a lot of experience gained over the last few years. They certainly have a lot of big men around the field, but I think a lot of teams do at the moment. I think every game of hurling is different in a way — you come across a lot of different types of teams and I think physicality is a word that gets thrown around but I think all hurling teams are physical.

“As a media ye might brand them maybe as the most physical but I think you come across a team like Kilkenny who are physical as well. Dublin are physical. All teams, Tipperary are physical, Waterford are physical. You can say it about every team.

We’re under no illusions what we’re coming up against but at the same time we just have to focus on ourselves and getting a performance out of ourselves for 70, 75 minutes Sunday.