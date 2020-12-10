Wedding plans twice hit by lockdown but Sarah Dervan hopes final goes off without a hitch

Last Friday’s Zoom call with Sarah Dervan threw-in at 2pm.

The conversation was roughly 25 minutes old when the Galway camogie captain revealed that instead of sitting in front of her laptop fielding questions on this first Friday of December, she should be standing at a church altar getting married.

The Galway full-back and her partner had initially planned to tie the knot on March 28, but lockdown number one put paid to those plans and so Friday, December 4 was settled on as their new wedding date.

Having discussed the postponement of her first wedding date early in the Zoom call, Dervan, most understandably, did not immediately volunteer the fact that she should be celebrating her wedding day instead of chatting to a laptop screen full of journalists. That was until this writer asked had a second date been tried for in 2020.

“I was hoping to avoid that question,” she says, with a laugh.

“My second day was supposed to be today. I’ve never been so thankful that I have something else to think about in camogie. I’m thrilled I have an All-Ireland final to look forward to rather than thinking about this.”

The decision to postpone for a second time, Dervan explains, was taken back in August amid the uncertainty of where the country might be in the first week of December and what the day itself would look like.

“I just got so sick of watching the news, seeing the numbers, and them only going the wrong way. The pressure of trying to decide what to do, will you have your suppliers and all that again?

“Making the decision was probably one of the hardest things to do, but there was nothing but relief once it was made. It was great to have it off your shoulders. I just threw myself into camogie and I’m delighted to be able to have it to keep me going.”

The couple will try again for a third time in November of 2021.

“You just get so worn out planning, so I just wanted a break from it all. We were happy enough to move it out, so that’s what we did.

“There are plenty of players who had to [postpone their wedding dates]. There’s Niamh Kilkenny and a couple on the Kilkenny team. That’s life, you can’t change it. I’ll look forward to it again when it comes around.”

Through all the planning and postponing, the long-serving player — who stands one hour from becoming the first camogie player in 54 years to captain her county to back-to-back All-Irelands — was so incredibly grateful to have camogie.

Even during the “very lonely” period of GAA inactivity, the six-time All-Star never relented, never stopped training.

“I’ve never appreciated something in my life as much as I have camogie this year, because it’s really taken me through the lows of the year.

“You kept telling yourself camogie would be back because if you doubted it for a second, you wouldn’t do anything. With the mental side of things, to be able to go out and do a running session or a bodywork session at home, you feel so much better afterwards.

“Lots of people told me I was mad, but I just took it that camogie would be back. Anyone who told me differently, I just stayed away from them. So I lost myself in that and kept going, kept myself ticking over through lockdown. And now, to be in an All-Ireland final, it’s unreal.”

Of course it wasn’t easy being removed from the team environment, particularly when you’ve been pulling on the Galway shirt at senior level since the end of the noughties.

“Pucking off a wall on your own just isn’t the same as going down to the pitch, meeting the girls and having a bit of craic. When you’re in a routine like that, when you get up every morning, go to work, come home, go training, that’s your life. So for everything to be taken away, I struggled for the first few weeks to figure out what I was supposed to be doing. It was really kind of lonely.

“You had your up days when you thought, ‘yeah, it’ll go ahead, stay doing what you’re doing’, but then you’d have your low days when it felt like too much of a struggle to run around your lawn and not have anyone to talk to.

“One thing that really stood out through Covid was how we kept our communication going. We kept each other going. They are a special bunch of girls, we look after each other. It’s a lovely set-up to be involved in. I’m lucky to be captain.”