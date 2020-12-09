Fermanagh football mourns death of Shane O'Brien

O'Brien passed away following a car crash in Pretoria, South Africa, where he lived and worked with the United Nations Refugee Agency
Fermanagh football mourns death of Shane O'Brien

Shane O'Brien in action for Fermanagh in 2009. Picture: Oliver McVeigh / Sportsfile

Wed, 09 Dec, 2020 - 20:05
Stephen Barry

Fermanagh GAA is in mourning after the tragic death of former inter-county footballer Shane O'Brien.

O'Brien's time in Fermanagh colours ended early as he travelled abroad to work with the United Nations.

He passed away following a car crash in Pretoria, South Africa, where he lived and worked with the United Nations Refugee Agency, reports said.

"It is with a deep sense of shock and sadness that we learned of the tragic death of Shane O’Brien from the Erne Gaels club," read a Fermanagh GAA statement.

"Shane was a member of the Fermanagh Minor team that reached the Ulster Final in 2003 and a member of the Fermanagh Senior Football team in 2009.

"Shane also won a Corn na nÓg title in 1999 with St Michael's, Enniskillen, and a MacRory Cup in 2002.

"Our deepest sympathies go to the O’Brien family at this time.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

"Awfully sad news about the passing of Shane O’Brien. Won a MacRory Cup for St Michaels, played for Fermanagh then went off to work for the UN making a real difference in the world. Ar dheis de go raibh a anam, Rest In Peace Shane," wrote Fermanagh footballer Tomás Corrigan.

Former teammate Ryan McCluskey wrote: "Another life taken too soon. Had the pleasure of playing alongside this young man. A gentleman and brilliant man. Condolences to Shane’s family and @ErneGaelsGAC club mates. @FermanaghGAA #Rip #perspective."

His club Erne Gaels Belleek also paid a heartfelt tribute: "We are devastated to hear of the sudden passing of Shane O'Brien (SOB). 

"As news filtered through yesterday the entire club & community of Belleek & Mulleek were shocked & saddened to hear of Shane's tragic passing. 

"Loving son of Siobhan & Tommy. Our hearts go out to Shane's parents & the entire O'Brien & Smith Families.

"Shane played club football & hurling with Erne Gaels & County football with Fermanagh over the years until his work took him all over the world. Whenever Shane made it home over the last few years he kept up to date with the club football.

"We will keep Siobhan, Tommy & Shane's family & friends in our thoughts over the days & weeks ahead. 

"The sky has gained another Shining Star. Sleep tight Shane."

More in this section

Mayo v Tipperary - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final All-Ireland winners should be allowed bring Sam Maguire home, says Aidan O'Shea
Kerry v Offaly - Joe McDonagh Cup Round 5 Colum Harty eyeing Kerry's 'great opportunity' to gain promotion to Leinster Championship
Dublin v Kerry - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final 'The fun had gone out of the whole thing': Why Jack McCaffrey quit Dublin panel
David Coldrick 14/11/2020

David Coldrick to take charge of All-Ireland football final

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices