So if they were…

‘80s pop bands?

One is A-ha, a terrific combination capable of hitting some soaring high notes but also guilty of stretches of lacklustre action. Can they maintain the quality in the toughest test yet?

The other is the Associates: mysterious and occasionally brilliant, but do we have a discography large enough to present a reasonable evaluation, or will we have to wait another while?

A Tom Cruise movie?

One is Magnolia, in which the sum of the parts is greater than the individual performance of Tom himself, even though that performance is itself terrific. Of course, the possibility of a rain of frogs remains.

The other is Risky Business. Forget all the dancing in underpants early doors, the promise of greatness is clearly visible. Even the Tangerine Dream soundtrack is an augury of magnificence to come, of the good times ahead.

An American President

One is a technocrat like Eisenhower, content to plough their own furrow. History can cast its judgement later, when the dust has settled, but for now it’s a matter of getting through the business at hand.

The other is a potential star like Biden, surfing a wave of goodwill but facing into some uncertainty, one in which the near future is likely to prove crucial to how reputations are weighed down the line.

Prestige TV shows?

One is The Wire. Multifaceted, working the system, needs to be seen in its entirety to be appreciated fully — with one man, off to the side, at the helm of the enterprise. Yes, John Kiely is David Simon in this scenario.

Limerick manager John Kiely celebrates after the semi-final win over Galway with Kyle Hayes. Picture: Tommy Dickson

The other is Deadwood. Energetic, busy, often adrenalised, happy to engage in knotty plots and historical intersections, and dazzling chat. No, Liam Cahill is not Al Swearengen in this scenario.

Well-known Irish weather forecasters?

One is Martin King. Popular, endearing, ground-breaking in their time, but is the general public now looking for some variety as well as consistency, even in these challenging times?

The other is Jean Byrne — there’s a hint of unpredictability which may surprise some, but notwithstanding the possibility of surprises, the basics must also be covered to everyone’s satisfaction.

Chocolate bars?

One is a Mars. Solid, dependable, traditional, a guarantee of quality on every wrapper and a trusted friend. You know what you’ll get even before you seek your teeth in the nougat.

The other is Snickers. Once known by a different name but now seeking to replace those past glories under a new flag, even if most of the constituent parts are much the same. (Hint: used to be known as Marathon, remember?).

Fictional cars?

One is Christine from the movie of the same name. To be taken for granted at your peril, and capable of a sudden, frightening surge of power which can overcome even the most experienced opponent if they aren’t well prepared.

The other is KITT from Knight Rider. Mesmerising in full flow, not afraid to talk back and used to having someone from Cork in charge (Edward Mulhare, who played Devon Miles, is a stand-in here for Gerald and Justin McCarthy in their time).

Social media platforms?

One is LinkedIn, given its focus on results and achievement rather than fun and games, despite all the talk about ice cream vans during the summer.

The other is Twitter — a playground for jokes and pranks once upon a time, now matters are far more serious and less reliant on funny memes and on-the-nose gifs.

Jamie Barron of Waterford during the semi-final win over Kilkenny. Picture: Stephen McCarthy

German World Cup-winning captains?

One is Franz Beckenbauer. The elegance is visible and the ability to create is implied, but by definition there has to be some steel present as well. Of course, the German change strip used to be green and white, too.

The other is Lothar Matthaus. The energy and willingness to work hard is everything but disappointment is part of the DNA as well. Can the former offset the legacy of the latter? Of course, the German strip used to be mostly white, too.

