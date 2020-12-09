The future is bright for Tyrone, insists Collie Holmes

Collie Holmes believes there’s untapped talent in Tyrone that can help make the county an all-conquering force once again.

And nobody is in a better position to assess the quality across all grades and age groups.

He joins Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher’s new Red Hand senior management team with a wealth of knowledge and data on emerging stars on the club and county scene.

Holmes has worked extensively with Tyrone Academy squads, is current county minor boss, and played a key role in masterminding a first county championship title in 64 years for Dungannon Clarkes this season.

“Is there talent out there? Most definitely. The lads that are currently in the panel do stand out, and it’s up to the boys that are coming on the scene now to compete with them, to challenge those players and to be as good, if not better,” he said.

“There’s a strong club scene, there’s a strong youth club scene and Tyrone schools prominently feature. So it’s just about getting that five, six lads on and pushing them on to the next level, from U17s to U20s to Seniors.”

But the treble All-Ireland winner warned against excessive expectations, suggesting that talk of a non-stop ‘conveyer belt’ does not chime with reality.

“People talk about this conveyor belt in Tyrone, but it’s not exactly there.

“We’re not churning them out year after year, but no county really is.

“You have a team every now and again, like the 2015 U21s, the 2017 team (U17) that we had, so it’s just about taking three or four lads out of that and then what else has developed from those panels or outside of them.”

He was a member of the last Tyrone team to win an All-Ireland title in 2008, but the Red Hands have failed to get the better of the game’s top sides in the meantime, although they did reach the final in 2018.

The mission of a new regime led by joint managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher is to challenge again for the Sam Maguire Cup.

“It’s just about pushing on now and breaking through to that top two, top three sides.

“They have been competitive, they have been consistent, and they have been challenging, and that’s the mantle that we need to take on and embrace.

“It will take a lot of work to match that, and we’re definitely under no illusions that that’s the first task, to keep Tyrone there, and then to push on.”