Stephen Frampton: ‘Galway came back but unflappable Limerick don’t seem to panic’

Stephen Frampton is on the line this Sunday in an All-Ireland final for Waterford.

Surprising as he “had no inclination at all” to get involved in inter-county management until Liam Cahill got in touch.

He found he was singing from the same hymn sheet as Cahill and the others on the management team, Mikey Bevans and Stephen Molumphy.

“Mikey is similar to Liam as well and to Stephen and myself.

“We all love our hurling and we don’t like to over complicate it. It’s a fabulous game. It’s the best game in the world and we like to keep it nice and simple and not complicate it too much.”

Frampton’s pleased with the season but adds: “We haven’t won anything so far. That’s what it’s all about at the end of the day, but look, we have come a long way.

“So that’s important. We’re making progress.” And playing with confidence, which is important.

“Confidence ebbs out of a team very slowly, but it can build much quicker the other way around — when there are a couple of wins and they’re training hard and see the results of it out on the field and confidence really builds very, very quickly then.

“That has been the case this year.”

Sunday is the ultimate test, though.

“We have a massive task ahead of us and we are very aware of that.

“It didn’t work out for us the last time, we couldn’t break Limerick down in the Munster final. So we’re under no illusions, we’re playing with confidence but we’ve got a massive task as well, Limerick are playing with a lot of confidence as well.

The massive lesson (from the Munster final) — and we saw it in their semi-final as well — is Limerick are probably three or four years further down the line in their process than we are.

“They look very very comfortable and the word I’d probably use is ‘unflappable’. They are very comfortable in their system.

“I think everybody knows exactly what way they are going to play in the All-Ireland final, the whole country knows the way they are going to set up, but they are not going to change that because it has worked, and they are so comfortable with it.

“Galway came back at them but they don’t seem to panic, they stick to their process, stick to their systems. That’s very impressive.

“We did come back at them in quarter three in the Munster final, but again they drove on in the fourth quarter. So it’s something we’re going to have to try to deal with.

“They’ve been able to weather those storms very comfortably, they don’t look as if they are panicking at all.”

The Ballygunner man acknowledged how hard it is to get Limerick out of their comfort zone: “Everybody has tried so far and they haven’t been able to do that.

“We’re going to have to come up with something. Teams have tried it to date and they haven’t been very successful, apart from Kilkenny maybe last year in the semi-final. So we’re going to have to come up with it.”

Managing the water-breaks has been a challenge for every team this year also.

“That’s a work in progress the whole year. I think everyone has been trying to figure out these two water breaks in matches — it’s very difficult.

“The obvious result of it is the team going in and has momentum hates to see it coming, and the other team are

delighted to get a break and regather.

“We, among every other team I’m sure, are trying to figure out how do we continue that momentum into quarter four.

“We did that, I suppose, against Kilkenny in the semi-final. I’d be lying if I told you there was a certain strategy there, our fitness levels were very good and we were on a bit of a roll.

“It’s very hard to put your finger on it, I think it’s human instinct that you take a few deep breaths and you reflect, and maybe you shouldn’t really be reflecting, you should try and stay in the moment.

“It’s a really difficult one, I think everybody would prefer if it wasn’t there but needs must, we are in strange times so that’s the way it is. It’s a difficult thing to try and manage, and hopefully it will go right for us the next time.”

Waterford seem to be reverting to a more flamboyant style of play: is that a deliberate move?

“I don’t think it was a stated ambition to do that,” says Frampton.

“I think that comes out naturally in players, I don’t know why, to be honest.

“Having said that, the way Mikey and Liam have set up their teams previously, it has been that type of flamboyant running with the ball movement, very much an action-packed type of game. They did that with the Tipp Under-20s/21 teams as well.

So I suppose that probably suited us because Waterford, I don’t know why, but they are kind of associated with what you describe, a kind of a flamboyant helter-skelter type of performance.

“I don’t think we set out to do that, but that just seemed to come naturally.”

Was an outside manager important for the team at this point in its development?

“I wouldn’t say important. It’s worked out that way.

“It works sometimes and other times one of your own is just as powerful, but I suppose we’ve had two or three managers previously that would have been homegrown Waterford men.

“So maybe a change was required, and it has worked out. But hindsight is a great thing as well. If we had got a Waterford manager and we were in the position we’re in, then we’d be saying we’re delighted to stick with our own.

“So I wouldn’t be narrow-minded about it. It has worked this time, but it can work both ways, really.”

Frampton says it’s “100%” helpful to have a low-key build-up.

“It shouldn’t be a negative thing, the hype and the build-up because it’s only natural. It is absolutely pure excitement, that excitement that maybe something is going to happen.

“So it is a natural thing, but it is great to have the players kind of cocooned from that a little bit this year, absolutely I think it will suit us.”