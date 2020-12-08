Tom Morrissey: Limerick must win a few more All-Irelands to be considered great

“We’re not burdened by past lives.”

Not the words you expect to hear from a 22-year-old but that’s how Tom Morrissey felt two years and still does.

Just as he chided his older Limerick team-mate Richie McCarthy not to hope but expect to win that summer, those prodigious remarks on the field after seeing off Kilkenny in an All-Ireland quarter-final epic proved to be a rallying call.

“I know a lot of people picked up on it,” he recalled. “It was only said because it’s what I meant. It’s what this group stands for. We don’t really mind what went on in Limerick’s hurling past. We’re just keen every time we go out and train or play a match that we want to be the best we can be.

“‘We want to set our own history,’ I think I said that day. It’s still the same. We’re going to continue to try to be our best. Be greedy and try and get as much success as we can because a sporting career is short.”

Back-to-back league and Munster titles is not something Limerick are used to but Morrissey doesn’t believe it is anything out of the ordinary.

“I don’t really know if it’s exceeded my expectations; I don’t think it has. We’re a very ambitious group. We were lucky enough to have success at underage as well.

“My group, we started at U16, won an All-Ireland, back-to-back Munster minors. Have two Munster U21s and two All-Ireland U21s as well. Going off that, I know I was lucky to be on those teams but success was engrained in us. I wouldn’t say that we’re exceeding expectations with everything we’ve done thus far.”

And the Ahane man doesn’t mind saying Limerick are a good team who want to be great. “In my eyes, if we do want to be a great team, it’s to push on and obviously win an All-Ireland or a few more if you want to be considered a great,” he said before adding: “We try not to think of our legacy or anything like that, that isn’t our motivation. Our motivation going out each day is to get a big performance and to work hard and generally the result will follow.”

Having the positivity of sports psychologist Caroline Currid on board again this year certainly nourishes that belief Morrissey portrays.

“Her being involved with the set-up, it’s not a coincidence that we have been successful in the years she has been with us. She’s a top, top woman. She does have a big influence. She does maybe give us that edge that you need to be competitive at this level.”

The confidence Morrissey espouses is natural but he had to work on it and Currid helped. “Every young fella going out playing for his county, whether playing minor championship or U21, you’re just mad to do well. You want to do your best. You probably put too much pressure on yourself. Maybe being more relaxed and having people like Caroline involved in that regard. That’s her field, to get players to be relaxed and perform and be at their peak on match day.

“But it also comes with playing so much in big games with Limerick, that itself is a help. You learn to not give yourself unrealistic expectations, putting those enormous pressures on yourself going out on match day. You’re only going out to do your best and work hard. Things will usually fall then in place.”

What has defined Limerick’s successes in this Championship is their serenity in the final quarters. How Morrissey finished so emphatically against Galway was a personification of that.

“Usually running out for Munster final day or Croke Park for an All-Ireland semi-final, I was trying to reflect going out against Galway. Definitely, it was a bit more relaxed. I didn’t know whether to put it down to playing in an empty stadium but that would generate increased nerves, especially on match day.

“You’re able to get your feel for the game that bit easier. Those nerves aren’t there. You could see that in the players as well the way we’re playing. There is a lot more composure on the ball. Games are high scoring. The fact that it’s an empty stadium allows for it to be that bit more relaxed and composed on the ball and you can see that in the performances.”

One bum note for Morrissey is that the Liam MacCarthy Cup won’t be coming back with the winning team. Speaking just before that news was confirmed by GAA president John Horan last month, he said: “Whether ourselves or Waterford win, I think it will be hugely disappointing if you couldn’t bring the trophy home with you.”