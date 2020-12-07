Ciarán Sheehan: Dublin players just block out the noise of split talk

We need to do something about Dublin!

The five-in-a-row All-Ireland champions’ semi-final demolition of Cavan has reheated an old debate to boiling point. Is it a matter of turning off the funding tap, or simply tearing the county apart? What impresses Cork’s Ciarán Sheehan is the way Dublin players play absolutely no notice to any of it.

Speaking on the Irish Examiner GAA Podcast, Sheehan said: “There’s so much going on, all the talk about Dublin and funding and coaching, all this external stuff that’s going on outside the group. But they are still able to block out the noise and are still only focussed on winning. That’s ruthless ambition. And that takes hard work, hours of training, discipline from a lifestyle point of view.

“Imagine the idea that someone is coming to you and saying we’re going to split you all up and make you play in different teams against each other. And yet they are still able to say, ‘we’re not interested in hearing about that’, we’re only interested in winning game by game, minute by minute within a game. They are only thinking about the process, thinking about what the next move is, what my role is, am I doing it right for the team.”

Cavan boss Mickey Graham believes this success is cyclical, based on generational talent, but hosting the podcast, Paul Rouse pointed out that nine players who started the first of Dublin’s five title wins are no longer in the team.

Sheehan added: “The likes of Ciaran Kilkenny and Brian Fenton have come in. They have carried the weight of the culture and kept driving it on. A culture that might have started with (Bernard) Brogan, (Paul) Flynn, (Diarmuid) Connolly. That group came to a point where something needed to change. It changed. They obviously put in a massive effort. And they passed the buck to the next group of players, who in turn have passed it to the next group.

“What Dublin are after doing from a cultural perspective, what they’ve created, this took hard work and serious dedication. To get to the stage they are at now, this was a tireless effort to get Dublin back on the map and winning again.

“Of course it’s helped by the ferocious competitiveness of young guys coming in and wanting to play for Dublin now, wanting success. But there is still a huge cultural element.

“It’s worrying, it was disheartening as a Gaelic footballer looking in as a neutral, but you have to admire this team.”

Amid all the numbers thrown around about Dublin, Sheehan points to another — the ability of their defenders to mark more than one man.

“There’s so much variety in their defence. All their defenders can play in any position. And they are so well organised, they almost play, what I call, a man and a half. They're not just marking their own man, they are half thinking about how they can intercept the ball off someone else’s player, while still in touch with their player. Almost defending a man and a half.

“On Saturday, they were touch tight with their own man but able to assist and support each other very well.”

