Anthony Nash was 'an unbelievable example to any young fella', former captain says

Former Cork captain and coach Kieran Murphy has paid tribute to the mental strength of goalkeeper Anthony Nash, who announced his retirement yesterday.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Kanturk clubman Nash, 36, said: “[I’d] Just like to take this opportunity to announce my retirement from inter-county hurling.

“I'd like to thank all my family, friends and teammates who supported me throughout my career. It was a dream to represent Cork. I’d like to wish Cork and my friends the best. Now for golf.”

Nash never played minor for Cork — though he won an All-Ireland medal in 2001 as sub goalkeeper — and claimed a Munster U21 medal in 2005 before being added to the senior squad the following year. He won a Munster title as back-up to Dónal Óg Cusack that year and made his championship debut in 2007 when Cusack was suspended for the Munster semi-final against Waterford.

While he would have to wait five more years for his next championship appearance, he took full advantage when Cusack was ruled out of the 2012 campaign and ended the year with an All-Star award.

He won a second consecutive All-Star as Cork reached the 2013 All-Ireland final, losing to Clare after a replay, and won Munster titles in 2017 and 2018. Murphy was on the panel with Nash in the goalkeeper’s early years on the panel and saw at close quarters how he worked on improving.

“That was one of his strongest points,” he said.

“Even during that period, he improved so much as a keeper, even though he was on the bench.

“You could even go back to when he was a minor with us [2001], he was behind Martin Coleman and then behind Shay Bowen the following year. He’s an unbelievable example to a young fella looking at it who mightn’t be getting his game in goal at 17, 18, 19 or even in his early 20s, just to stick at it and keep training hard.

He developed as a keeper, he got better every year and that was down to his mentality and his willingness to work hard.

"He transformed his body shape and that certainly helped him with his puckouts and his shot-saving ability.

“It’s testament to him that he was behind Dónal Óg for so long but then when he came in he was one of the best keepers in the country and won two All-Stars in quick succession.”

Murphy returned to the Cork set-up as coach under manager John Meyler in 2018 and was impressed with how Nash — who won county IHC and Premier IHC medals with Kanturk as well as a JAFC — had stepped up to a senior role in the squad.

“He had become a real leader by that stage,” he said.

“The one thing about Anthony is that he’s very smart. He knows what’s happening in a game and he has the ability on the pitch to communicate with the defenders.

“I remember in the 2018 Munster final against Clare, we were four points down at half-time and I remember him saying in the dressing-room, ‘Don’t panic, we’re coming back into this, just keep doing what we’re doing and let’s cut off the supply to John Conlon.’

He had a great understanding of the game, that was the benefit to being in goal, he saw the whole pitch and he certainly developed into one of the leaders on the team.

“He was a huge asset to us as a management in 2018 and 2019 with his puckouts. They were such a weapon that you could design a few plays around his accuracy and his ability to deliver the ball to someone on the run.”

When Cork begin their Munster campaign in 2021, the number 1 will be the fourth man to keep goal for the Rebels in the championship since 1980, with only Ger Cunningham, Cusack and Nash having done so since then.

Ballinhassig’s Patrick Collins is the favourite to do so and Murphy feels that his time as understudy to Nash will have been of benefit.

“Pa is an outstanding keeper and he’s a great shot-stopper,” he said, “Anthony was always willing to help him to learn and it’s a great opportunity now for whoever gets the nod.

“Obviously, Pa has been there with Anthony for the past few years and they’ve always worked well together and pushed each other hard.

I’ve no doubt that Anthony has been a huge mentor to him over the past number of years.