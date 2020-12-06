Mayo and Tipperary player ratings: Reinvigorated Cillian O'Connor picks up another man-of-the-match award

What would have happened if he hadn’t produced the two key saves in the first half when the game was ‘real’? Very Secure under the high ball, solid with the short kickouts but still struggling with the long restarts. 8
The best of the corner-backs. Always an option for the short kickouts, drove forward with pace when the opportunity arose. 7
Stuck with Sweeney and did a great job for 47 minutes on the ground. His timing in the tackle is crucial to his game. His presence was sorely missed in the last quarter. 8
Poor performance by his standards from the experienced defender. Allowed Quinlivan to gain a lot of possession and fortunately for Mayo the Tipp forward didn’t capitalise on this. 6
Steady without being spectacular. The only Mayo defender to score but uncharacteristically for him he missed two scoring chances in the first half. 7
Aggressively attacked the Tipp kickouts and was always an option for David Clarke’s kickouts. Great reading of the game and kept Colin O’Riordan very quiet until the final 10 minutes. 8
His raw pace and aggressive tackling created numerous scoring opportunities for his team. Tipp couldn’t handle him and his departure with a suspected leg injury will be a major concern for James Horan. 8
Excellent footballer on the ground who works tirelessly but not having the desired impact in the air. He’s not quite there defensively either with Brian Fox’s goal a glaring example. 6
Like his midfield partner, an excellent footballer who relishes attacking, was positive on the ball and scored a nice point. Tipp won too many kickouts against Ruane and Loftus. 7
Another polished performance from the classy Knockmore forward. Roamed deep, sprayed delightful passes inside, but will be disappointed that he didn’t convert his goal chance. 8
Although the only Mayo forward not to score he had an excellent game. Delightful sidestep, great pace, good tackler, and is turning into a good playmaker. 8
Always showed for his kickouts and hunted the breaking ball tigerishly. Showed great anticipation in nipping in for his goal but was the first Mayo player to be replaced. 7
Direct and brave, clever inside runs, secured his own possession, and scored four great points. Ferocious appetite for winning turnovers and in serious contention for Young Player of the Year. 9
Another solid shift from the Mayo captain who had the honour of shooting Mayo’s first wide in the 58th minute! Creates so much space with his clever decoy runs for his corner forwards. 8
Secured his third man-of-the-match award in this year’s Championship, he looks extremely fresh and reinvigorated. Sublime scoring and cute tactical fouling. His only blemish was a 45m dropped short and fouled handpass. 9.5
Energetic, powerful, and showed a flair for attacking. Missed two attempted shots and was shown a clean pair of heels for Paudie Feehan goal. 6
Athletic, strong defender who was secure in possession and showed glimpses of committed tackling. 6
Didn’t have the desired effect in the half-back line and Tipp ghosted past him on several occasions. 5
Got his hands on a few balls and would have provided a more aerial threat for Mayo if he had been introduced earlier. 6
Efficient and accurate forward who kicked two nice scores. Will see game-time in the All-Ireland final. 7
Kicked a wide and arguably at fault for two of the Mayo goals, Cillian O'Connor's third when Liam Casey gambled with a pass and Diarmuid O'Connor's flick in from a 45. Struggled with Mayo's heavy press initially though better in the second-half. 6
Tracked Tommy Conroy for the most part and found the going difficult, particularly in the first-half. Moved away for a spell in the third quarter, picking up Aidan O'Shea briefly, before locking horns with Conroy again. 6
The big farmer matched up well against Aidan O'Shea on paper but struggled in reality when the game was a contest. O'Shea was heavily involved in the first two goals which went a long way to sealing Mayo's win. 6
Left with scorch marks in the first-half when trying to get to grips with a rampant Cillian O'Connor. Moved elsewhere in the second-half though found himself back on O'Connor for a spell. 6
Booked after 23 minutes but continued to drive forward and was still going strong late on. A key figure in driving Tipp forward and searching for goals in the final 20 minutes or so. 7
Lined up initially on Kevin McLoughlin and was part of a defence under siege in the first-half. He never gave up and sniped a fine second-half point for his efforts. 6
Gave it everything and emptied his tank but little came off on a frustrating evening. Eventually replaced at the three-quarter mark. 7
Kicked an important point before the first water break after Mayo had scored four in a row. Should have added a 53rd-minute goal when he got through in a one on one but dragged his kick beyond the upright. 7
Will be remembered for kicking the stray pass that led to Mayo's third goal, effectively killing the game. He had limited options and Evan Comerford was perhaps partly to blame but it was a bad error and O'Connor punished him. Replaced at half-time. 6
Having failed to score in the Munster final, the Sydney Swans man split the posts twice here. Got better as the game wore on despite the difficult circumstances and consistently made his presence felt. Made one terrific fetch that led to a goal chance which wasn't taken. 7
Had three great goal chances. Denied by David Clarke with the first, cynically dragged down by Lee Keegan for the second and booted the third one wide late on when he pulled on a loose ball. Surprisingly scoreless overall. 6
Made a couple of great catches, including the one that led to Conor Sweeney's goal at the death. Rarely grabs the headlines but always puts in a shift for David Power. 7
Scored a 10th-minute goal which inspired hope, getting enough on his kick for the ball to trickle over the line and cancelling out Mayo's first major. That hope was soon dashed and Fox went off injured at half-time. 7
The Tipp captain and free-taker scored 1-9 but was held scoreless from play until late on. His first point from play was in the 69th minute and he followed that up with an excellent goal to put some gloss on the scoreline. A great year overall. 8
Croke Park was his field of dreams in 2011 but this was a game to forget for the Clonmel man who was taken off at the three-quarter mark. 6
Held his own after being pitched in in difficult circumstances. 6
An experienced performer who had an immediate impact in terms of driving back the Mayo defence. Wasted a couple of opportunities though. 6
Can't ask for any more from a sub than to come in and burst through the defence for a goal. 8
Thrown in at the deep end when the game was essentially over but enjoyed several possessions and distributed well. 6
An impact sub for Tipp throughout the campaign, felt the agony of a wasted goal chance late on. 6