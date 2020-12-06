Mayo and Tipperary player ratings: Reinvigorated Cillian O'Connor picks up another man-of-the-match award

MAYO

David Clarke - What would have happened if he hadn’t produced the two key saves in the first half when the game was ‘real’? Very Secure under the high ball, solid with the short kickouts but still struggling with the long restarts. 8

Tipperary’s Michael Quinlivan has an early shot at goal saved by Mayo goalkeeper David Clarke. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Oisin Mullin - The best of the corner-backs. Always an option for the short kickouts, drove forward with pace when the opportunity arose. 7

Chris Barrett - Stuck with Sweeney and did a great job for 47 minutes on the ground. His timing in the tackle is crucial to his game. His presence was sorely missed in the last quarter. 8

Lee Keegan - Poor performance by his standards from the experienced defender. Allowed Quinlivan to gain a lot of possession and fortunately for Mayo the Tipp forward didn’t capitalise on this. 6

Paddy Durcan - Steady without being spectacular. The only Mayo defender to score but uncharacteristically for him he missed two scoring chances in the first half. 7

Stephen Coen - Aggressively attacked the Tipp kickouts and was always an option for David Clarke’s kickouts. Great reading of the game and kept Colin O’Riordan very quiet until the final 10 minutes. 8

Mayo's Eoghan McLaughlin in action against Conal Kennedy of Tipperary. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Eoghan McLaughlin - His raw pace and aggressive tackling created numerous scoring opportunities for his team. Tipp couldn’t handle him and his departure with a suspected leg injury will be a major concern for James Horan. 8

Conor Loftus - Excellent footballer on the ground who works tirelessly but not having the desired impact in the air. He’s not quite there defensively either with Brian Fox’s goal a glaring example. 6

Matthew Ruane - Like his midfield partner, an excellent footballer who relishes attacking, was positive on the ball and scored a nice point. Tipp won too many kickouts against Ruane and Loftus. 7

Kevin McLoughlin - Another polished performance from the classy Knockmore forward. Roamed deep, sprayed delightful passes inside, but will be disappointed that he didn’t convert his goal chance. 8

Ryan O’Donoghue - Although the only Mayo forward not to score he had an excellent game. Delightful sidestep, great pace, good tackler, and is turning into a good playmaker. 8

Diarmuid O’Connor - Always showed for his kickouts and hunted the breaking ball tigerishly. Showed great anticipation in nipping in for his goal but was the first Mayo player to be replaced. 7

Tipperary’s Colm O’Shaughnessy holds back Tommy Conroy of Mayo. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Tommy Conroy - Direct and brave, clever inside runs, secured his own possession, and scored four great points. Ferocious appetite for winning turnovers and in serious contention for Young Player of the Year. 9

Aidan O’Shea - Another solid shift from the Mayo captain who had the honour of shooting Mayo’s first wide in the 58th minute! Creates so much space with his clever decoy runs for his corner forwards. 8

Cillian O’Connor - Secured his third man-of-the-match award in this year’s Championship, he looks extremely fresh and reinvigorated. Sublime scoring and cute tactical fouling. His only blemish was a 45m dropped short and fouled handpass. 9.5

SUBS

Jordan Flynn (for D O’Connor 43) - Energetic, powerful, and showed a flair for attacking. Missed two attempted shots and was shown a clean pair of heels for Paudie Feehan goal. 6

Padraig O’Hora (for C Barrett 47) - Athletic, strong defender who was secure in possession and showed glimpses of committed tackling. 6

Michael Plunkett (for E MacLaughlin 53) - Didn’t have the desired effect in the half-back line and Tipp ghosted past him on several occasions. 5

Tom Parsons (for R O’Donoghue 55) - Got his hands on a few balls and would have provided a more aerial threat for Mayo if he had been introduced earlier. 6

Darragh Coen (for C O’Connor 66) - Efficient and accurate forward who kicked two nice scores. Will see game-time in the All-Ireland final. 7

- John Divilly

TIPPERARY

Diarmuid O'Connor scores Mayo's fourth goal despite the attentions of Tipperary goalkeeper Evan Comerford. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Evan Comerford - Kicked a wide and arguably at fault for two of the Mayo goals, Cillian O'Connor's third when Liam Casey gambled with a pass and Diarmuid O'Connor's flick in from a 45. Struggled with Mayo's heavy press initially though better in the second-half. 6

Alan Campbell - Tracked Tommy Conroy for the most part and found the going difficult, particularly in the first-half. Moved away for a spell in the third quarter, picking up Aidan O'Shea briefly, before locking horns with Conroy again. 6

Jimmy Feehan - The big farmer matched up well against Aidan O'Shea on paper but struggled in reality when the game was a contest. O'Shea was heavily involved in the first two goals which went a long way to sealing Mayo's win. 6

Colm O'Shaughnessy - Left with scorch marks in the first-half when trying to get to grips with a rampant Cillian O'Connor. Moved elsewhere in the second-half though found himself back on O'Connor for a spell. 6

Bill Maher, left, and Alan Campbell of Tipperary. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Bill Maher - Booked after 23 minutes but continued to drive forward and was still going strong late on. A key figure in driving Tipp forward and searching for goals in the final 20 minutes or so. 7

Kevin Fahey - Lined up initially on Kevin McLoughlin and was part of a defence under siege in the first-half. He never gave up and sniped a fine second-half point for his efforts. 6

Robbie Kiely - Gave it everything and emptied his tank but little came off on a frustrating evening. Eventually replaced at the three-quarter mark. 7

Steven O'Brien - Kicked an important point before the first water break after Mayo had scored four in a row. Should have added a 53rd-minute goal when he got through in a one on one but dragged his kick beyond the upright. 7

Liam Casey - Will be remembered for kicking the stray pass that led to Mayo's third goal, effectively killing the game. He had limited options and Evan Comerford was perhaps partly to blame but it was a bad error and O'Connor punished him. Replaced at half-time. 6

Colin O'Riordan - Having failed to score in the Munster final, the Sydney Swans man split the posts twice here. Got better as the game wore on despite the difficult circumstances and consistently made his presence felt. Made one terrific fetch that led to a goal chance which wasn't taken. 7

Michael Quinlivan - Had three great goal chances. Denied by David Clarke with the first, cynically dragged down by Lee Keegan for the second and booted the third one wide late on when he pulled on a loose ball. Surprisingly scoreless overall. 6

Conal Kennedy - Made a couple of great catches, including the one that led to Conor Sweeney's goal at the death. Rarely grabs the headlines but always puts in a shift for David Power. 7

Tipperary’s Brian Fox celebrates his goal. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Brian Fox - Scored a 10th-minute goal which inspired hope, getting enough on his kick for the ball to trickle over the line and cancelling out Mayo's first major. That hope was soon dashed and Fox went off injured at half-time. 7

Conor Sweeney - The Tipp captain and free-taker scored 1-9 but was held scoreless from play until late on. His first point from play was in the 69th minute and he followed that up with an excellent goal to put some gloss on the scoreline. A great year overall. 8

Colman Kennedy - Croke Park was his field of dreams in 2011 but this was a game to forget for the Clonmel man who was taken off at the three-quarter mark. 6

SUBS

Emmet Moloney (for L Casey h/t) - Held his own after being pitched in in difficult circumstances. 6

Philip Austin (for B Fox h/t) - An experienced performer who had an immediate impact in terms of driving back the Mayo defence. Wasted a couple of opportunities though. 6

Paudie Feehan (for R Kiely 53) - Can't ask for any more from a sub than to come in and burst through the defence for a goal. 8

Daire Brennan (for J Feehan 56) - Thrown in at the deep end when the game was essentially over but enjoyed several possessions and distributed well. 6

Liam Boland (for Colman Kennedy 56) - An impact sub for Tipp throughout the campaign, felt the agony of a wasted goal chance late on. 6

- Paul Keane