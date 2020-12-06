Cork and Galway miss out on TV coverage as venue changed - again - at 11th hour

The late venue change meant that the live TV coverage on TG4 had to be called off.
Croke Park groundstaff test the Croke Park pitch this morning. Picture; Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sun, 06 Dec, 2020 - 13:18
Joel Slattery

There was more drama in the All-Ireland ladies football semi-final clash between Cork and Galway before the game even started as the venue was moved - again - this time at the 11th hour.

The throw-in was delayed as the Galway team reportedly arrived just 15 minutes before the game was due to start.

After the game was moved from the LIT Gaelic Grounds as the Limerick hurlers are using the pitch, it was then moved to Parnell Park before another switch across the capital today.

Former Cork footballer Tony Davies described the situation as a "shame for all players and families".

"Why is there always issues with Ladies Footballers being treated poorly," he asked on a social media post. "Bringing Cork and Galway to Dublin in first place wrong."

The LGFA said that the game was moved due to "icy conditions" at Parnell Park.

