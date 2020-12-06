Cork and Galway miss out on TV coverage as venue changed - again - at 11th hour

There was more drama in the All-Ireland ladies football semi-final clash between Cork and Galway before the game even started as the venue was moved - again - this time at the 11th hour.

The throw-in was delayed as the Galway team reportedly arrived just 15 minutes before the game was due to start.

The late venue change meant that the live TV coverage on TG4 had to be called off.

Mar gheall ar an athrú seo is oth linn a rá nach mbeadh clúdach beo againn 😔



Due to the late change of venue we will unfortunately not have live coverage of today’s @TG4TV All Ireland @LadiesFootball Semifinal https://t.co/u83shOtZkK — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) December 6, 2020

After the game was moved from the LIT Gaelic Grounds as the Limerick hurlers are using the pitch, it was then moved to Parnell Park before another switch across the capital today.

Former Cork footballer Tony Davies described the situation as a "shame for all players and families".

"Why is there always issues with Ladies Footballers being treated poorly," he asked on a social media post. "Bringing Cork and Galway to Dublin in first place wrong."

The LGFA said that the game was moved due to "icy conditions" at Parnell Park.

Cork, who stayed up last night in Dublin, warming up and Galway not out on field with 5 minutes to throw in. Only got into grounds 15 minutes ago I believe. Not fair on Galway. pic.twitter.com/KDEG2aZrwb — Stephen Glennon (@s_glennon) December 6, 2020