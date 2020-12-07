No fairytale finish but Mickey Graham's Cavan depart with heads held high

It'll be two years on Wednesday since Mickey Graham managed Mullinalaghta, the smallest club in Longford, to victory over Kilmacud Crokes, one of the biggest in Dublin.

It was a similar longshot for the Cavan manager on Saturday and this time the odds were spot on, a 15-point Cavan defeat just about what the bookies predicted.

"Ah look, there's lots of work to be done," said Graham of his Cavan project. "We've still a lot of catching up to do on the conditioning end of things. We've done a lot of work to get to where we are now, we went at that two years ago when we employed a full-time athletic development coach in Cavan.

"We're only starting to see the fruits of that now and it will take another couple of years before that really pays off.

"Plus you need the type of footballer that's required to play that way. People talk about the quality of footballer that Dublin have and about their good players but it's also their work ethic, when they didn't have the ball, how quickly they wanted to get it back.

"That's what we need to get into our game and every other team that's gone before us probably. That work ethic, intensity, how quickly can we get that ball back. A wee bit like Barcelona under Pep Guardiola kind of thing. That's a credit to them and that's the standard they've set."

One of those that went before Cavan was Meath and like the Breffni, Meath enjoyed a pretty successful season until they ran into the big blue juggernaut at Croke Park.

Graham is confident his back to back Ulster finalists, and 2020 champions, can continue to make further progress despite this setback.

He was without former captain Dara McVeety and Conor Moynagh this year and it remains to be seen if they can be coaxed back for 2021.

Asked about the duo, Graham said: "No, nothing on that to be honest. We just work with the players we have. We've identified a lot of young lads now who hopefully will step up and keep pushing Cavan forward in the near future. Everyone will be going in with good confidence next year so hopefully we can build on that.

"It's been an unbelievable journey. These lads have had so many setbacks in the last two years. It's been well documented the players that we didn't have and the players we lost but the way these lads come and wear the jersey with pride is huge for us. We got relegated from Division 2 to Division 3 and it would have been very easy for people to blame the lads but they stuck at it."

Their come from behind heroics against Monaghan and Down, in particular, indicated a thriving panel capable of further gains.

"During the course of the Championship we looked dead and buried," acknowledged Graham. "The boys showed great character and showed us what Cavan football is all about. There is character, there is belief and I think this year's journey will bring huge confidence within us into next year and give us a platform to build on. We've a lot of young players coming through, we've four or five lads of 18 or 19 on the panel this year. They'll learn from this."