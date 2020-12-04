Tipperary keep faith in 15 who beat Cork for Croke Park clash

Jack Kennedy, who missed the Munster final because of injury, returns to the matchday panel
Tipperary keep faith in 15 who beat Cork for Croke Park clash

Jack Kennedy, who missed the Munster final because of injury, returns to David Power's matchday panel

Fri, 04 Dec, 2020 - 21:28
Eoghan Cormican

Tipperary are keeping with the same 15 that delivered a first Munster football title in 85 years for Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo.

Manager David Power has named an unchanged team from the side which overcame Cork with three to spare a fortnight ago.

Jack Kennedy, who missed the Munster final because of injury, returns to the matchday panel where he is named among the subs.

Tipperary (All-Ireland SFC semi-final v Mayo): E Comerford; A Campbell, J Feehan, C O’Shaughnessy; B Maher, K Fahey, R Kiely; S O’Brien, L Casey; C O’Riordan, M Quinlivan, Conal Kennedy; B Fox, C Sweeney, Colman Kennedy.

Subs: M O’Reilly, T Fitzgerald, D Brennan, E Moloney, P Looram, P Feehan, J Kennedy, P Austin, J Lonergan, M Stokes, L Boland.

More in this section

Cavan v Dublin analysis: Three big questions, the key match-up, and our verdict Cavan v Dublin analysis: Three big questions, the key match-up, and our verdict
Sarah Gormally and Doireann O'Sullivan 23/11/2019 Galway's Sarah Gormally set for first Championship action of 2020 against Cork
Kilkenny v Galway - Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final Fergal Horgan confirmed as All-Ireland Hurling final referee
Cork v Tipperary - Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20 Championship Final

Munster U20 Hurling final to take place two days before Christmas as fixture schedule revealed

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices