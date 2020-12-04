Tipperary keep faith in 15 who beat Cork for Croke Park clash

Tipperary are keeping with the same 15 that delivered a first Munster football title in 85 years for Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo.

Manager David Power has named an unchanged team from the side which overcame Cork with three to spare a fortnight ago.

Jack Kennedy, who missed the Munster final because of injury, returns to the matchday panel where he is named among the subs.

Tipperary (All-Ireland SFC semi-final v Mayo): E Comerford; A Campbell, J Feehan, C O’Shaughnessy; B Maher, K Fahey, R Kiely; S O’Brien, L Casey; C O’Riordan, M Quinlivan, Conal Kennedy; B Fox, C Sweeney, Colman Kennedy.

Subs: M O’Reilly, T Fitzgerald, D Brennan, E Moloney, P Looram, P Feehan, J Kennedy, P Austin, J Lonergan, M Stokes, L Boland.