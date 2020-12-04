Fergal Horgan confirmed as All-Ireland Hurling final referee

Fergal Horgan has been confirmed as referee for the All-Ireland SHC final between Limerick and Waterford on Sunday, December 13.

Liam Gordon, meanwhile, will take charge of the Joe McDonagh Cup final involving Kerry and Antrim. The second-tier final is the curtain-raiser to the Liam MacCarthy decider.

This will be Horgan’s second time taking charge of the All-Ireland SHC final, the Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams clubman was in the middle for the Galway-Waterford decider in 2017.

Horgan has already refereed games involving Limerick and Waterford during this year’s truncated championship. He oversaw the Munster championship opener between Clare and Limerick in October, and more recently took charge of the Kilkenny-Waterford semi-final.

Colm Lyons of Cork is the stand-by referee. He and Carlow’s Paud O’Dwyer will be the linesmen for the game which has a 3.30pm throw-in.

All-Ireland SHC final match officials

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)

Stand By: Colm Lyons (Cork)

Linesman: Paud O’Dwyer (Carlow)

Sideline: Seán Cleere (Kilkenny)

Umpires: John Ryan, Alan Horgan, Mick Butler, and Sean Bradshaw

Joe McDonagh Cup final match officials

Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway)

Stand By: Seán Stack (Dublin)

Linesman: Patrick Murphy (Carlow)

Sideline: Thomas Gleeson (Dublin)

Umpires: Damien Gibbons, Alan MaClearn, Cian Ryan, and Timmy Forde