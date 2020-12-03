Stephen Rochford: Tipperary too dependent on star duo 

An over-reliance on star forwards Conor Sweeney and Michael Quinlivan will hurt Tipperary in Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final, believes former Mayo manager Stephen Rochford, who doesn’t expect the Munster champions to cope with Mayo’s pace.

“I think the Mayo intensity and athleticism will be something I don’t think Tipp will have come across this year,” Rochford said, previewing the semi-finals on the Irish Examiner GAA Podcast.

“Tipperary have operated out of Division 3. I think Mayo will be saying they will ratchet up the intensity in this game. They are not going to give the space to Tipperary in the middle third to launch in those diagonal balls.

“That will nearly be their number one priority, that they will tear in and set the rules of engagement, lay down the marker.

“They have sprung a couple of new faces that have given them that energy. And I think they have a confidence about them that keeps you on the front foot and that’s the type of game they want to play.”

Currently serving as coach and selector with Donegal manager Declan Bonner, Rochford saw Mayo close up with the sides played a challenge match in October.

“I could see there was a real cut in them. There’s a big intensity on their defensive stuff. I think they'll be comfortable giving Tipperary some short kickouts, to cut out the risk of Tipp dominating the middle of the field. But you'll see them ushering Tipp to the sidelines. They’ve done some basketball work and you’ll see them cutting off angles and trying to harry Tipperary into cul de sacs and blind alleys.

“And then the Paddy Durcans and Eoghan McLaughlin get onto turnover ball and the pitch just opens up in front of them.

“If Mayo start to strike and get a foothold in the middle of the field, a feature of James (Horan’s) time has been that real pace coming from defence. And it’s very hard for the big guys in the middle of the field for Tipperary to track those continuously.”

Rochford also believes Mayo have the defensive personnel to cope with Tipperary’s attack.

“I think Tipperary have an over-dependence on Conor Sweeney and Michael Quinlivan. The others need to share the load. They need to get the Kennedys coming in with a point or two. They need to get Brian Fox scoring, and he’s liable to get on the end of a move.

“On those defensive matchups, Mayo have more options. I think Paddy Durcan will start on Quinlivan. They’ll be keen to keep the full back-line as it is — I think Chris Barrett will pick up Sweeney.

“Mayo have flexibility to move the matchups if guys are struggling. If Tipp go with Quinlivan and Sweeney inside for a period of time, I think maybe you might see Lee (Keegan) picking up Quinlivan.”

Subscribe to get the latest podcast every week

🎧 Apple Podcasts 🎧 Spotify 🎧 Soundcloud