'It would mean a huge amount': Calls for families to be allowed attend All-Ireland final

'I don’t think a big stadium like Croke Park, I don’t think there is any reason why it couldn’t be made possible'
Tom Morrissey of Limerick during the win over Galway

Thu, 03 Dec, 2020 - 17:37
John Fogarty

Limerick forward Tom Morrissey has called for families of players to be allowed to attend Sunday week’s All-Ireland final.

Morrissey is grateful the extended panel members can be in Croke Park in 10 days’ time and hopes the GAA can convince authorities that loved ones can be permitted into the stadium.

“We won a league and a Munster championship and obviously we are hugely privileged and we know we are lucky to play the Championship this year but it was a small bit disappointing that we couldn’t have our relatives close to us," said the Ahane man.

“Playing the All-Ireland final next week and after the match again, just such a big moment in our lives and not to have those people that are so important to you at the game and to share those moments in the immediate aftermath of a game.

“You go to your family and those people who are with you and supported you all through the years. Not to have them there is disappointing and it would be nice if the GAA - I don’t know if they are - could look into maybe getting family there.

“I don’t think a big stadium like Croke Park, I don’t think there is any reason why it couldn’t be made possible. You’re looking for maybe 500 people in an 82,000 capacity stadium.

"I know it would mean a whole lot to the players. It would mean a huge amount.

“I see over in England this weekend they’re going back trialling crowds into sporting games and it’s an outdoor arena and I just think it would be nice and it would be safe."

