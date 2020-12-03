The Gaelic Football Podcast: Mayo's different problem for Tipp. And what Cavan must do to beat Dublin

In association with Renault Ireland.

Former Mayo manager and current Donegal coach Stephen Rochford explains why Cavan won the Ulster final.

And Oisín McConville devises their gameplan for tackling the Dubs.

Ciarán Sheehan picks out the key cogs in Tipp's tactics that sunk Cork. But Rochford expects Mayo to set David Power a different challenge.

Plus: What was Rochford's bravest call as Mayo boss and biggest regret?

Can you actually enjoy playing a game of Gaelic football?

And with the influx of new bosses, has Division 4 suddenly become football's glamour division?

