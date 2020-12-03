Brian Fox: There was nobody alive in Tipp with a Munster medal before historic win

Last Sunday week, Conor Sweeney would have forgiven had he chosen to imitate Richard Stakelum and declare, “The famine is over”. After all, 85 years waiting for a senior provincial football title trumps the 16 the county’s senior hurlers bridged in Killarney in 1987.

Looking up at Stakelum 33 years ago were his team-mates, Pat Fox and John Kennedy. Looking up at Sweeney in Páirc Uí Chaoimh were Fox’s nephew Brian and Kennedy’s sons Colman and Conal with Jack unable to attend due to injury.

Pioneers then, pioneers now, the symmetry wasn’t lost on Brian although he is quick to point out distinctions between the two feats.

“I suppose because Tipp had been so successful in the hurling and having the gap of 16 years was huge for them — but it’s not really talked about in Tipp football circles because when you’ve had no success at provincial level, you can’t really call it a famine. Because there was no-one alive before last Sunday in Tipperary who had a Munster medal, and now you have 41 lads.

“It wasn’t even a famine, it was just non-existent as far as we were concerned. I don’t know if I’m appreciating it fully yet but in time I will because I got some really nice messages from people who said what it meant to them — even people who have passed on.

"I know one man told me about his father-in-law (Dom Browne) who actually died back in 2015 at the U21 All-Ireland final in the stand, and how much it meant to him. He would have been around, he would have been a young lad in 1935 so it meant a lot to a lot of people.”

Fox’s uncle was in touch with him the night of the final. “Pat has experience of having that huge success himself and he just wanted to wish congratulations and he said ‘hey, enjoy it,’ because it’s only when he looks back now he fully appreciates it for what it was.

You’d notice it in the atmosphere around the county, the mood has changed from one of depression shadowed by Covid to one of real sunlight.

Fox may be 32 but he is not looking on at a first Munster medal as a crowning achievement, not even after a hellish 2019 season when Tipperary were relegated from Division 2 and lost both of their Championship games.

"People are fair quick to retire me at the moment! Look, I know I’m at an age that is… I suppose in current circumstances, there’s not many fellas playing beyond 30, that’s the truth of it and even less lads beyond 30 and playing that have kids or are married.

“It doesn’t seem to be the lifestyle of an inter-county footballer, but I suppose I just have a really strong support and family homebase. My wife Siobhán is incredible, I’m gone every second night of the week and she’s minding the two kids on her own for a lot of that.

“I don’t know if I will ever say I just wanted to give it up because of the year we had last year, I don’t buy into that kind of stuff. I don’t have that mentality, I’m more about what’s coming up next. I would rather say, ‘Hey, let’s go and do this again and let’s go forward and try and do better.’

“Like, when I feel I’ll retire is when I haven’t got the energy in the legs and I can’t give everything for Tipperary. That's when I feel like I’ll quit, not just because we’ve had a bad year or things are going wrong.”

Tipperary’s pre-pandemic 2020 form didn’t bode well either but upon returning to training in mid-September and with Michael Quinlivan, Liam Casey and others involved again the mood had changed.

“There was a bit more of a buzz going back to training because lads were so genuinely happy to train with the county team because at the start of the year I thought we were not going to do anything,” Fox admits.

His lasting memories of the 2016 semi-final against Mayo relate to Conor O’Shea’s freak goal and Robbie Kiely’s black card.

"The black card for Robbie, at the time black cards were different. You were essentially sent off and replaced. Robbie is one of our key players and he would have been disgusted with that — he probably still hates it being brought up. I thought it was fairly harsh when you see some of the tackles that aren't considered black at times.

“Then the red (for Bill Maher), I don't think the red card had a big bearing on the game. I think it was more frustration because the game was potentially over at that stage. Mayo were going on and we were struggling to get the ball and they had killed us off with that goal effectively.

“Our discipline the last day, I was really, really happy with. I know we got a black card at the end but you'll take them at the end of the game if it kills the momentum and allows you to get set up and defend that lead.”