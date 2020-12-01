Mayo benefitting from no crowds, says James Horan

As somebody who once felt the fatalism of Mayo supporters inhibited his team, it’s not a surprise that James Horan believes the lack of crowds is helping his players.

Back in the 2013 All-Ireland final against Dublin, he felt that the nervousness of the Mayo crowd had an impact on his players following Andy Moran’s second-half goal to level the game. “The supporting cast, the crowd, does have a sway on things,” he told The Irish Times the following year. “Listen to home and away games in the Premier League… why does that make a difference? Because of the support and the noise.

“Would it have changed things that day? I dunno… but there was a sense of anxiety, that day, that came as opposed to taking the moment. I felt that a little bit, yeah. There was a sense of anxiety, that day, that came as opposed to taking the moment.”

Ask him now if his team are benefitting without the pressure of fans and he considers his answer for a few seconds before offering: “I think so, in a strange type of way but it is a strange type of year. For one, communication you can hear, you can even hear on the TV players communicating to one another. Unfortunately sometimes you can hear some of the sideline communicating to some of the players, it’s something to be aware of for sure,” he laughs.

“But I think that communication is there and even that sometimes, when players are talking to each other it’s sometimes a trigger to reset and get fellas back in the zone or whatever they want, there is definitely a benefit there and I think that’s important.

“There probably isn’t as much emotion swirling around the place, which can sometimes… not that you get caught up in it but crazy stuff happens when there are so many people around the place and people around dressing rooms and all that kind of stuff.

“And sometimes that can add to the anxiety a little bit. So I think it’s a more consistent performance area, if you want to put it that way, when there isn’t crowds. We’re trying to make the most of what we have so at the moment we are happy.”

Coming into an All-Ireland semi-final after three weeks off compared to 2019 when their 10-point loss to Dublin was a seventh game in eight weeks feels novel and refreshing to Horan.

“If you look at last year, we had an awful lot of tired bodies and a few guys not at full tilt for an All-Ireland semi-final because of the route we had to take. We travelled the country and we were up and down and in a lot of battles. So there’s wear and tear.

“So coming in this way is definitely fresher. Now the qualifier route can build a team and build spirit and all that kind of stuff as well. But if you’re looking at this year, well, you have no other option this year but it’s certainly a clean way to go into it and the probability is that your squad is going to be stronger.”

Last month, Declan Bonner was the latest in a line of Donegal bosses to claim Michael Murphy does not get enough protection from referees. Given the chance to speak in a similar vein about his own fear láidír Aidan O’Shea, Horan takes it.

“I think Declan’s right, if you take Michael… but I think Aidan O’Shea is more of a case in point to be honest, because of his size and frame and how much possession he gets in games. His temperament and discipline is unbelievable. Go back to the Galway game, some of the physical stuff he got there, in my opinion he should have got a lot more frees.

“It’s sort of nearly… because it’s always been the way it’s nearly accepted at this stage. But there definitely is a discrepancy, and maybe it’s human nature, but if there’s a small guy that’s being tackled by a big guy and the small guy falls to the ground, he’s more than likely to get a free than if there’s a small guy tackling a big guy and fouling him. It just seems that way for sure.

“I don’t have any of the science on that but human nature will sort of look at it that way. Ah, I think that from Aidan’s point of view, just the discipline and temperament that he shows is phenomenal.”

Horan is too cute to to say facing Tipperary this Sunday surprises him, but then he is long enough managing to know most things are possible.

“I don’t get shocked anymore in football,” he smiles about Mayo’s 2016 semi-final opponents’ Munster final win over Cork.

“So much stuff can happen in Gaelic football. Our opponents are a really good team they have shown that for a number of years, they’re strong. A lot of them have been together since minor and they have some very good players and their own way of playing and are very competitive.

“With that game I wasn’t at all surprised, to be honest. As we have done all year, we won’t look too much at what others are doing — we have more than enough ourselves to try and get right and improve and develop and that’s where we will put our energy.”