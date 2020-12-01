If the All-Star hurling team was picked before the All-Ireland final...

So who are the leading contenders for the 2020 PwC hurling All-Stars, set to be revealed in February? Here’s our best 15 so far:

Nickie Quaid (Limerick).

The leading contender not because he has been spectacular but he’s hardly put a foot wrong. Does the simple things right and is rarely ruffled. The most consistent puck-out around.

Seán Finn (Limerick).

Came to the fore in the closing stages of the Munster final and in a full-back line that is not first choice he remains the constant from the last two seasons. Commands the right corner.

Conor Prunty (Waterford).

The captain in Pauric Mahony’s absence, the Abbeyside man has looked the part now that he is injury-free. Other than some shakiness against Clare, he has been a steady influence.

Daithí Burke (Galway).

Burke squeaks in ahead of Conor Cleary nd Dan Morrissey on the basis of his last two displays. Could be edged out but remains the best full-back in the business.

Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick).

A toss-up between the Patrickswell man and Calum Lyons but Byrnes is almost averaging three points a game. Besides that, he is a force in the air. Not as wild with his shooting as he was in the past.

Tadhg de Búrca (Waterford).

The distribution and diligence that de Búrca has been known for these last few seasons is there in ample measures this year but so too is a determination to attack. In ferocious form.

Kyle Hayes (Limerick).

Didn’t start the Championship in this position but has looked extremely comfortable in it the last two games. Offers so much in the way of a physical presence and pace.

Tony Kelly (Clare).

Right now, the first name on the list. Injury may have subdued him against Waterford but he was magnificent in the previous three SHC outings for the Banner. Class personified.

Jamie Barron (Waterford).

Looking like his 2017 self when he was unfortunate not to be selected as a hurler of the year. Such a threat from deep. There are few more dynamic midfielders in the game.

Gearóid Hegarty (Limerick).

The marauder. For such a big man, his ability to get away points in tight situations is a testament to his standing as a hurler. With Kelly and Stephen Bennett, a hurler of the year contender.

Cian Lynch (Limerick).

Quiet in the first half on Sunday but he was out of this world in the wins over Tipperary and Waterford. Could go back to midfield for final but his versatility is unquestionable.

Tom Morrissey (Limerick).

A couple of quiet patches in the Munster SHC but he was Limerick’s best player at the weekend and was hugely impressive against Clare first day out. Energy to burn.

TJ Reid (Kilkenny).

Both he and Joe Canning warrant nominations and Reid could yet be ousted but we have him included here on the basis on what he also scored from play - 3-7 in three games.

Stephen Bennett (Waterford).

Four stunning performances in a row by the Ballysaggart man as he is realising the potential that was so obvious at under-age level and would have been realised earlier but for hip issues.

Cathal Mannion (Galway).

His team-mates Conor Whelan and Brian Concannon will be nominees but Mannion was not just impressive in shooting from distance; he was a super link man around the middle third.