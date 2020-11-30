Half of TV viewers tune into Limerick-Galway semi-final coverage

Numbers peaked at the final whistle with 648,000 tuning-in at 5.43pm
Half of TV viewers tune into Limerick-Galway semi-final coverage

Baking became big during lockdown.

Mon, 30 Nov, 2020 - 14:05
Cian Locke

Interest in the All-Ireland Championships is ramping up as we reach the closing weekends of the Covid-delayed season.

On RTÉ, The Sunday Game Live saw Limerick's three-point win over Galway watched by an average of 534,000 viewers, with almost half (47%) of those watching TV at the time turned onto the game. 

Numbers peaked at the final whistle with 648,000 tuning-in at 5.43pm.

Waterford's dramatic semi-final win over Kilkenny was watched by an average of 414,000, an audience share of 32%, peaking at 541,000 as the game reached its conclusion.

In rugby, Ireland's Autumn Nations Cup clash with Georgia saw an expected dip in figures for the game against tier two opposition. The match attracted an average of 276,000 viewers, a 30% share, and peaked at 331,000.

More in this section

Kilkenny v Waterford - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Full Limerick and Waterford squads can attend All-Ireland final
Kilkenny players celebrate at the final whistle 28/11/2020 Why Kilkenny have set up GoFundMe page ahead of the All-Ireland camogie final
Joe Canning leaves the field due to an injury 29/11/2020 Joe Canning recovering at home from suspected concussion
Darran O'Sullivan 22/7/2018

Darran O'Sullivan dismisses 'bull****' rumours of Kerry revolt

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices