Half of TV viewers tune into Limerick-Galway semi-final coverage

Interest in the All-Ireland Championships is ramping up as we reach the closing weekends of the Covid-delayed season.

On RTÉ, The Sunday Game Live saw Limerick's three-point win over Galway watched by an average of 534,000 viewers, with almost half (47%) of those watching TV at the time turned onto the game.

Numbers peaked at the final whistle with 648,000 tuning-in at 5.43pm.

Waterford's dramatic semi-final win over Kilkenny was watched by an average of 414,000, an audience share of 32%, peaking at 541,000 as the game reached its conclusion.

In rugby, Ireland's Autumn Nations Cup clash with Georgia saw an expected dip in figures for the game against tier two opposition. The match attracted an average of 276,000 viewers, a 30% share, and peaked at 331,000.