Darran O'Sullivan dismisses 'bull****' rumours of Kerry revolt

Darran O'Sullivan says the rumour that Kerry players are on the brink of a heave against boss Peter Keane is "bullshit" which stemmed from a baseless text message "that went rampant around the place".

Four-time All-Ireland winner O'Sullivan put the Kingdom's shock Munster Championship loss to Cork down to a "bad day at the office".

He claimed that "mentally they turned up for a football game when it was always going to be a dogfight" and were outfought.

But he's adamant it was a blip which they can recover from and blasted talk of the players being on the verge of a move against manager Keane.

"There was a text I think that went rampant around the place," said O'Sullivan at the launch of AIB's The Toughest Season photobook.

"It's easy to do that, I could make up a text here now and send it to a couple of WhatsApp groups, and you'll have it by the end of the interview. I think that's what it was.

"I don't know how these things get started but I'd still be in regular contact with the players and it is what it is. We have nothing else to talk about down here, it's not like we have matches so we need some bit of a story.

"As far as I know the players are looking forward to next year, the players are ready to go but I do expect there to be a few additions to the backroom team because we're just lacking something."

Ultra experienced coach Donie Buckley departed the Kerry management team last March and wasn't replaced.

Manager Keane looks likely to replace Buckley for 2021, though suggestions that the coach's departure fuelled the players' desire for a heave against Keane, an allegation contained in the message that went viral, are without any substance.

"Initially when you hear talk of 'discontent' and stuff you get disappointed because you don't like to hear anything coming from the dressing-room but then when you start hearing (player) names mentioned and then when you actually think about it and you think of the players that are mentioned, you go, 'No, has to be bullshit because I know these players as well as anyone and it wouldn't be their style'.

There's obviously a bit of disappointment. I do think they need to add a bit to the backroom. Losing Donie was one (thing), I think there's other areas we could maybe sharpen up on. Look, it is what it is, it was a disappointing year that promised so much, that so much was expected of. They have to expect a bit of flak."

Ex-attacker O'Sullivan said he was actually very confident of Kerry not just beating Cork but winning the All-Ireland this winter.

"I actually thought, and it sounds stupid saying it now, but I thought, 'They look more Championship ready than anyone I'd seen in the other League games'," said the 2009 All-Ireland winning captain.

"Genuinely I thought the players looked incredibly fit and strong, they looked tuned in. I was looking at the players individually and how they were linking up and I was there going, 'Kerry are going to win this'. Genuinely I felt that way.

"But you have an off day, it happens, and Kerry just had a really bad day at the office. They got caught and another year you probably would have been expecting them to go through the back door and to win the All-Ireland.

"But 2020 isn't that way, you had one shot at it and I think Kerry turned up waiting for a game, ready to play a game of football, the conditions didn't allow for that and it ended up being a bit of a dogfight. It was, 'Who is going to dig it out?' Kerry, for whatever reason, weren't prepared for that and got caught."

