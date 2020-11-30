Liam MacCarthy Cup may not be brought home after All-Ireland final

Liam MacCarthy Cup may not be brought home after All-Ireland final

SOCIALLY DISTANCED: A Limerick supporter on Hill 16 celebrates their 2018 All-Ireland SHC final win from behind a perspex screen. There is a strong possibility the Liam MacCarthy Cup may not return to the winning county until a later date.

Mon, 30 Nov, 2020 - 08:27
John Fogarty

Figures from the Limerick and Waterford camps are to be requested to feature in a public campaign asking people not to congregate for the All-Ireland final on Sunday week.

The GAA are mindful of the need to remind supporters about personal responsibility following the lack of social distancing among teams and supporters after county finals in late September and early October.

There is a strong possibility the Liam MacCarthy Cup may not return to the winning county until a later date and there are not expected to be any official homecomings. As a Covid measure, provincial councils have been retaining cups following recent finals. In 2018, Limerick insisted the cup not be brought to any public house or nightclub in the county.

Any All-Ireland title is cause for celebration but particularly with this unique final pairing as Waterford have not claimed the Liam MacCarthy Cup since 1959 while Limerick’s fanbase is now one of the strongest in the country.

Minister for Health Simon Donnelly stressed there cannot be a repeat of the scenes following some club finals. “It needs to not happen,” he said on Sunday. “The GAA, I think, is taking this very seriously, and measures have already been put in place.” As they are asked to assist in spreading the message, Limerick and Waterford are lobbying hard for their extended panel members to be allowed to attend the final on December 13. As present, only the matchday 26 are permitted while backroom team members have also missed out as the limit is capped at 11.

Going back to before the Munster final earlier this month, Limerick’s John Kiely has been vocal about the need to ease the restrictions. “If they don't leave the players come for the final, that would be a real travesty, an absolute travesty,” he said on Sunday. “That would be a massive mistake. It would be an unforgivable mistake if they don't leave the players come to the final, unforgivable, unforgivable.

“But I hope they will cause Level 5 restrictions are finished on Tuesday so I would hope that they will, for both counties' sakes and for the players' sakes on both sides, that's really important and I hope they do.” Waterford manager Liam Cahill expressed similar sentiments last week. “Having 10 players at home again and I know John Kiely touched on it last weekend after the Munster final. It really is difficult and I know we’re in tough times. The GAA has got so much right, they absolutely have and they have to be commended on what they’ve done to date.

“At the moment it just seems ludicrous to have 10 players that are inside with me, pushing them guys on the field every night, and they can’t come down to see their team-mates playing.” ”

More in this section

Gearoid Hegarty celebrates with Tom Morrissey at the final whistle 29/11/2020 Player ratings: Tom Morrissey and Gearoid Hegarty inspire Limerick to December final
Limerick v Galway - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final 'A sheer refusal to be beaten': John Kiely on what got Limerick over the line
Limerick v Galway - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Confirmed: Joe Canning enters record books for sideline-cut scores
Aaron Gillane celebrates after the game with Seamus Flanagan 29/11/2020

Aaron Gillane an All-Ireland final doubt for Limerick

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices