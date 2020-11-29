Confirmed: Joe Canning enters record books for sideline-cut scores

Canning’s quartet brought his Championship side-line cut tally to a stunning 28 points, 20 ahead of his nearest rival
Galway’s Joe Canning scores a point from a sideline cut, one of four sideline scores he recorded in the match. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Sun, 29 Nov, 2020 - 20:48
Leo McGough

Joe Canning’s conversion of four sideline cuts was a record tally in a Championship game. 

Canning's stunning marksmanship bettered the previous high of 0-3 from lineballs which was shared by Michael Moroney of Clare (1977 Munster first round v Tipperary in Limerick) and Wexford’s Martin Storey in the 1993 Leinster final v Kilkenny in Croke Park. Coincidentally both of those hat-tricks were secured in drawn encounters.

Canning’s quartet brought his SHC side-line cut tally to a stunning 28, the aforementioned Moroney is in second place on 8. Josie Gallagher of Galway scored a point from lineballs in the 1945 and 1947 All-Ireland semi-finals and again the 1953 All-Ireland final. 

So adept was he at the skill that he also took close range frees in similar fashion, foregoing the roll or jab lift to simply cut the ball over the bar.

That late injury also deprived Canning of valuable minutes in further reducing Henry Shefflin’s lead as the Championship's top scorer - the dozen points the Portumna sharpshooter racked up bringing him to within 10 points of the Ballyhale Shamrocks marksman.

