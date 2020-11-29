No update on Joe Canning injury as Shane O'Neill praises Galway's 'unbelievable' effort

Galway boss Shane O’Neill had no update on Joe Canning’s injury in the immediate aftermath of the All-Ireland SHC semi-final loss to Limerick.

O’Neill had not had the chance to check in on Canning, who was stretchered off with a serious-looking head injury late in the game, when he addressed the media.

“Joe’s in the medical room, I didn’t get the opportunity to get there yet.

“Cathal (Mannion) was a loss but the subs were fantastic when they came on, the panel, the lads at home - we’re just immensely proud of all the boys.

“We’re 12 months at it but really it’s just been a month. They’ve been unbelievable for us. They’ve done Galway so proud.

“We’re not looking forward at the moment, we’re just gathering ourselves in the dressing-room.”

The Limerick native said his Galway side hadn’t “particularly” been targeting a good start, as they knew Limerick were strong after the water-breaks in each half: “Limerick have been very good after water-breaks, they have a net positive of 10 points after those (breaks), so we knew that.

“We try in all our games (for a good start) - against Tipperary, against Wexford - and it’s not as if you can take your foot off the gas at any particular time, and cruise through a game. Not against this quality of opposition.

“They were very good in the second quarter but we got the last two points, so we were very happy with that. We knew they target those quarters.”