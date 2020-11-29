No update on Joe Canning injury as Shane O'Neill praises Galway's 'unbelievable' effort

'We’re 12 months at it but really it’s just been a month. They’ve been unbelievable for us. They’ve done Galway so proud'
No update on Joe Canning injury as Shane O'Neill praises Galway's 'unbelievable' effort

Joe Canning, left, and Joseph Cooney of Galway clash with Kyle Hayes. 'Joe’s in the medical room, I didn’t get the opportunity to get there yet,' Galway manager Shane O'Neill told reporters after the game. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sun, 29 Nov, 2020 - 19:08
Michael Moynihan

Galway boss Shane O’Neill had no update on Joe Canning’s injury in the immediate aftermath of the All-Ireland SHC semi-final loss to Limerick.

O’Neill had not had the chance to check in on Canning, who was stretchered off with a serious-looking head injury late in the game, when he addressed the media.

“Joe’s in the medical room, I didn’t get the opportunity to get there yet.

“Cathal (Mannion) was a loss but the subs were fantastic when they came on, the panel, the lads at home - we’re just immensely proud of all the boys.

“We’re 12 months at it but really it’s just been a month. They’ve been unbelievable for us. They’ve done Galway so proud.

“We’re not looking forward at the moment, we’re just gathering ourselves in the dressing-room.”

The Limerick native said his Galway side hadn’t “particularly” been targeting a good start, as they knew Limerick were strong after the water-breaks in each half: “Limerick have been very good after water-breaks, they have a net positive of 10 points after those (breaks), so we knew that.

“We try in all our games (for a good start) - against Tipperary, against Wexford - and it’s not as if you can take your foot off the gas at any particular time, and cruise through a game. Not against this quality of opposition.

“They were very good in the second quarter but we got the last two points, so we were very happy with that. We knew they target those quarters.”

More in this section

Limerick v Galway - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Tom Morrissey points Limerick past Galway to set-up All-Ireland final with Waterford
Limerick v Galway - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final John Kiely: 'Unforgivable' if full panels not allowed attend All-Ireland final
Bill Mullaney 28/11/2020 Tipperary boss Bill Mullaney 'perplexed' by referee decisions
Gearoid Hegarty celebrates with Tom Morrissey at the final whistle 29/11/2020

Player ratings: Tom Morrissey and Gearoid Hegarty inspire Limerick to December final

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices