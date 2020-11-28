Breaking: Waterford into All-Ireland final as Cahill's cubs come of age

All-Ireland SHC semi-final: WATERFORD 2-27 KILKENNY 2-23.

Waterford completed a searing comeback victory to claim their first All-Ireland final appearance in three years.

Nine points down to Kilkenny close to the end of the first half, the Déise hit a stunning 1-11 in the third quarter to lead by three points at the second half water break, their goal coming from the outstanding Stephen Bennett.

Bennett was almost untouchable after half-time, his ground shot foiling Eoin Murphy in the 38th minute. A second Waterford goal followed in the 59th minute when substitute Darragh Lyons found the net after Jack Fagan had caught the ball to initiate the attack.

Through the leadership of TJ Reid, Kilkenny twice cut the margin to two points in the closing quarter but the Cats were chasing shadows as scores from Tadhg de Búrca and Austin Gleeson saw out a famous victory for Liam Cahill’s side.

Waterford’s touch and reading of the game had been so poor in the first half. There were many examples, Ian Kenny fluffing a puck-out, Gleeson’s touch trying to gather a ball, but when Stephen O’Keeffe was stuck on his heels for Martin Keoghan’s 11th minute goal it summed up their half. Admittedly, O’Keeffe saved from Richie Hogan but he couldn’t do anything about Keoghan’s follow-up shot.

Kilkenny led 1-5 to 0-3 at the first water break not because they were brilliant or much more economical - they hit seven wides to Waterford’s nine in the first half - but more direct. The amount of times Waterford ran into cul de sacs was reaching silly proportions but then they were taking so much out of the ball in other instances.

Calum Lyons had a shot saved in the 24th minute but it was an attack fizzling out as he hit it from an acute angle. Proof of Kilkenny’s effective direct play came in the 25th minute as a short puck-out bombed into Hogan was brought down by Conor Prunty only for TReid to seize on it and dispatch the ball to the goal.

Waterford returned with the next two points but Kilkenny answered those with three of their own. There was better hurling from the Déise towards the end of the half but the margin was a yawning seven points, 2-11 to 0-10. Or so we thought.

Scorers for Waterford: S Bennett (1-10, 0-6 frees); D Lyons (1-0); A Gleeson (0-4); C Lyons, J Prendergast, D Hutchinson, N Montgomery (0-2 each); S McNulty, J Barron, J Fagan, I Daly. T de Búrca (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kilkenny: TJ Reid (1-14, 0-12 frees); M Keoghan (1-1); E Cody, R Hogan, J Donnelly (0-2 each); C Buckley, P Deegan (0-1 each).

WATERFORD: S O’Keeffe; I Kenny; C Prunty (c), S McNulty; C Lyons, T de Búrca, K Moran; J Barron, K Bennett; J Fagan, J Dillon, J Prendergast; S Bennett, A Gleeson, D Hutchinson.

Subs for Waterford: N Montgomery for J Dillon (18); D Lyons for K Bennett (49); I Daly for K Moran, C Gleeson for J Prendergast (both 61); P Curran for J Fagan (68).

KILKENNY: E Murphy; T Walsh, H Lawlor, C Delaney; P Walsh, C Buckley, P Deegan; C Browne, C Fogarty; J Donnelly, TJ Reid, M Keoghan; B Ryan, R Hogan, E Cody.

Subs for Kilkenny: W Walsh for M Keoghan (39); A Murphy for C Browne (blood, 48-52); C Fennelly for B Ryan (49); N Brassil for R Hogan (56); G Aylward for E Cody (58).

Referee: F Horgan (Tipperary).