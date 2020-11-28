Champions Galway overcome Tipp's stubborn resistance to set up final repeat

Camogie: Galway 1-11 Tipperary 0-8.

Champions Galway have advanced to the Liberty Insurance All Ireland senior championship final against Kilkenny next month. The December 12 decider (7pm) is a repeat of last year’s showdown.

Today in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, they had to pull on all of their experience before getting past a determined Tipperary - a 15th minute goal from Carrie Dolan setting them on their way.

Tipperary were extremely grateful to their goalkeeper Áine Slattery who made a number of outstanding saves over the hour. It was a creditable performance from the Munster side who had Nicole Walsh, Ereena Fryday and dual player Aisling Moloney missing out through injury and their losses were big blows.

Galway, wind-assisted for the first half, were quickest off the mark when Niamh Hanniffy opened the scoring in the second minute. Scores from Roisin Howard and Cait Devane pushed Tipperary into the lead.

Not for long though as Dolan’s strike to the back of the net, after she was set up by Orlaith McGrath, put Galway 1-1 to 0-2 up at the first water break.

A point followed from Devane to close the gap.

If scores were hard to come by in the first quarter, there were numerous goal chances on the run up to half-time.

The first opportunity fell to Howard but Galway goalkeeper Sarah Healy was equal to the challenge. A minute later Ailish O’Reilly was denied by Slattery following a hectic passage of play.

Devane narrowed the margin once more. But Galway piled on the pressure, yielding a trio of unanswered points from Dolan, Niamh Kilkenny and Rebecca Hennelly.

In added time, free-taker Devane added to her tally after Sarah Fryday was fouled in front of the posts.

Just before the short whistle, another goal chance went a begging for the Westerners, though they did rescue a point from Dolan to leave the score 1-6 to 0-5 in their favour at the break.

Galway continued where they left off, to shoot the first three points of the second-half – two from corner forward Orlaith McGrath.

Tipperary were glad to see a Sarah Fryday shot fly over the bar in the 36th minute, which was followed by a Devane free and the Premier County remained in contention.

And there was a huge let-off for them when Slattery made a fantastic penalty save from Galway goalkeeper Healy following a foul on sub Siobhán McGrath.

At the second water break, Galway with a strong defensive display, held a 1-9 to 0-7 advantage.

Slattery came to the rescue again denying Siobhán McGrath, the same player converting the resultant ’45.

In stoppage, Siobhán McGrath tapped over a penalty. And while Devane had a late point from play, it is Galway who will take their place in the Croke Park contest in a fortnight.

Scorers for Galway: C Dolan (1-3, 0-1 free, 0-1 45), S McGrath (0-1 pen, 0-1 45) and O McGrath (0-2 each), N Kilkenny, R Hennelly, N Hanniffy and A O’Reilly (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: C Devane (0-6, 0-4 frees), S Fryday and R Howard (0-1 each).

GALWAY: Sarah Healy; Shauna Healy, S Dervan (Capt), H Cooney; E Helebert, S Gardiner, T Kenny; A Donohue, N Kilkenny; C Dolan, C Cormican, R Hennelly; A O’Reilly, N Hanniffy, O McGrath.

Subs: S McGrath for R Hennelly (44), S Spellman for C Dolan (52), N Coen for A Donohue (60), R Black for T Kenny (63).

TIPPERARY: A Slattery; J A Burke, M Ryan, E Loughman; M Eviston, A McGrath (J-Capt), C Quirke; K Kennedy, N Treacy; J Kelly, R Howard, S Fryday; G O’Brien, C Devane (J-Capt), M Campion.

Subs: S Quirke for C Devane (bs 4-5), S Quirke for J Kelly (48), C McIntyre for M Campion (48), C Maher for N Treacy (55), K Blair for S Fryday (60).

Referee: Ray Kelly (Kildare).