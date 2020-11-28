Walsh and Kilkenny make wasteful Cork pay

Camogie: Kilkenny 2-10 Cork 1-11

Kilkenny, despite only one second-half score from play and despite going scoreless for 21 minutes of the second period, are through to a fifth consecutive All-Ireland camogie final.

Miriam Walsh’s goal three minutes into the second period put Kilkenny 2-8 to 1-8 in front and although the Cats would add only two more points - both frees - to their tally across the remaining 27 minutes of regulation time and four of injury time, this proved sufficient to take them past a Cork team which subjected Kilkenny to All-Ireland final heartbreak in 2017 and 2018.

Cork players were devastated at the final whistle, the hosts so wasteful in the second period.

In the minutes after the Kilkenny goal, Cork spurned four scoring opportunities as both Chloe Sigerson and Orla Cronin failed to convert frees. And even late on, after Katrina Mackey, Ashling Thompson, and Chloe Sigerson hit three-in-a-row to reduce the Kilkenny lead to the minimum, 2-9 to 1-11, Cork were unable to capitalise on a host of chances to restore parity.

Denise Gaule sealed the Kilkenny win with a 64th minute free, their first score in 21 minutes.

Kilkenny were ahead by 1-8 to 1-7 at the break, a scoreline they would have been hugely satisfied with given the visitors to Páirc Uí Chaoimh found themselves 1-3 to 0-0 behind eight minutes in.

Kilkenny, who had not been properly tested in this championship since their opening-round group game against Waterford on October 17, seemed almost shellshocked by Cork’s early intensity.

Chloe Sigerson threw over a pair of points to get Cork up and running before Orla Cronin, from the dead-ball, sent them three clear. There followed the semi-final’s opening major, a well-worked move involving Orla Cronin and Katrina Mackey finished by Gemma O’Connor. The latter, who suffered a punctured lung just four weeks ago, was a late inclusion at full-forward.

Mary O’Connell struck Kilkenny’s first score after 11 minutes, Brian Dowling’s side setting into proceedings hereafter.

Further Kilkenny points from Anne Dalton, O’Connell and three Denise Gaule frees narrowed the deficit to two, 1-5 to 0-6, on 24 minutes. The overtaking movement was complete four minutes later, Anne Dalton catching and striking to the net a Gaule free from out the field.

Thompson posted the swiftest of replies to put Cork back on level terms, but two more Gaule points (one free and one from play) had Kilkenny noses in front at the interval.

An Orla Cronin free shortly upon the change of ends tied matters for the third time. It was to be, however, the last time Cork would stand level with their opponents.

This is one result they will harbour deep regrets about throughout the winter.

Scorers for Kilkenny: D Gaule (0-7, 0-6 frees); M Walsh (1-0); M O’Connell (0-2); A Dalton (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: C Sigerson (0-4, 0-1 free); O Cronin (0-3, 0-3 frees); G O’Connor (1-0); A Thompson, K Mackey (0-2 each).

KILKENNY: A Norris; G Walsh, C Dormer, M Teehan; C Phelan, M Farrell, D Tobin; A Farrell, A Dalton; A Doyle, L Murphy, D Gaule; K Nolan, M Walsh, M O’Connell.

Subs: S Fitzgerald for L Murphy (HT); N Deely for Teehan (49); K Doyle for O’Connell (56).

CORK: A Lee; M Cahalane, L Treacy, L Coppinger; H Looney, P Mackey, L Hayes; A Thompson, K Mackey; A O’Connor, O Cronin, C Sigerson; L Collins, G O’Connor, S McCarthy.

Subs: N O’Callaghan for P Mackey (44, inj); C Healy for Collins (49); J White for McCarthy (54).

Referee: O Elliot (Antrim).