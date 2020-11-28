The Big Interview with Seán Power: The man behind Waterford's underage All-Irelands

They haven’t come out of nowhere.

They may have disappeared for a while there but there was a time this is how we suspected the future might look like. An attacking Waterford team defending like their lives depended on it. Having too much steel and firepower for Cork in a Munster semi-final. Bouncing back from a Munster final loss to Limerick to get back to Croke Park. Riddling Clare with goals while racking up a huge points tally as well. Stephen Bennett shining. Austin and Conor Gleeson able to slot in anywhere.

Waterford may be reborn under Liam Cahill but he’ll be aware that the nucleus of this team was fathered and nurtured by others, such as Seán Power.

That name may vaguely ring a bell. It’s not one of those household names from Waterford’s recent history like McGrath, Browne, Shanahan, Flynn, McCarthy, or Walsh that immediately resonates; unless you’re from the county, you probably need some prompting as to where you heard it before.

Oh yeah. Was he the fella who was manager when their minors won the All-Ireland in 2013? And again when they blitzed everything and everyone on their way to the U21 All-Ireland in 2016? Wasn’t he supposed to be in for the senior job when Derek McGrath stepped down?

But then you moved on and forgot all about him, just as he had to move on from being overlooked that time.

He won’t deny it, it stung badly at the time, not so much that he didn’t get the job but that he never even got an interview; you’d think that considering Waterford have won only three minor or U21 All-Irelands since Liam MacCarthy visited the place back in 1959, they’d have extended that courtesy to the man who was at the helm for two of them.

But he is not interested in any recriminations. He’s not going to do a Connelly and Holmes here and take a blow torch to a county because he felt harshly treated over some off-season meetings in the committee room and elsewhere. The reason he’s obligingly taking the call from the Irish Examiner is that while he won’t shirk from that chapter in his coaching life, it’s a chance to look back fondly on all the others too.

It started with Aussie, back in the club. In the mid-noughties Power had just moved back to Waterford and Mount Sion after spending his 20s in Dublin working in corporate and company law with KPMG and playing some hurling with Faughs whom he won a county with in 1999. The club was on its knees looking for underage coaches so Power put up his hand, remembering the joyous childhood the club had allowed him to enjoy with his peers like Ken and Roy McGrath.

“My first night was in the indoor hall in the Presentation school with the U11s because we hadn’t our own all-weather facility and I was standing in the goals in a five-a-side game when the guy in the far-off goal blasted one of those big First Touch Sliotars straight past me. I said to one of the other mentors: ‘Who’s that fella?!’ I was told it was Austin Gleeson.”

He immediately got the coaching bug. Looking for ways he could transfer some of the methods from his winter sport and apply to them to hurling and help the kids have fun, get better, come back. He took every course going, read everything going, devoured how a Pat Flanagan, a son of Mount Sion at that time training Kerry to All-Irelands, would come back to the club and show the kids how to run.

A county games development officer was impressed by Power’s openness to learn and to improve and suggested he should help out with an underage development squad, so before he knew it he was going down to Clare with Austin in the back of his car sitting right beside Power’s three-year-old daughter Erin in her babyseat.

Long before it was ever articulated or fashionable, Power believed the net should be kept as wide as possible to include as many as possible for as long as possible. In his first year involved Power was put over the Waterford U14 B team which would compete in the Sonny Walsh tournament the same weekend as his native club and city were hosting the Tony Forristal U14A tournament.

“I really feel for kids when it comes to competition time because most of the time you can only name 24 or 30 on a panel. At the time we’d have had 30 guys in east Waterford, 30 guys in mid-Waterford and 30 guys in the west, which meant even though we also had a B team there were still over 40 kids we couldn’t bring. But what we did was two weeks after we narrowed down our panels, we invited all 90 back in again to train together and we said to the 40, ‘We know you were disappointed but it was only one weekend. It wasn’t the end of the world. Your coaching and progress is going to continue.’”

There was always a bigger picture. In 2009 Power took the A team which reached the Forristal final only to lose by four points to Tipperary. Tom Devine was only a sub that day. Gleeson was in goals. They weren’t yet ready for the central roles they’d later assume. But in the old dressing room in Mount Sion on a wet, miserable Sunday morning, Power told the shattered bunch of young fellas that it was okay to be upset and also okay that they’d lost.

“This is a development squad, lads. What we’re looking at is minor. If we lose three All-Irelands in the meantime in our grade and win the minor, I’m telling you we’ll all be happy.”

Four years later, they were.

Three years further on again, they were All Ireland U21 champions, demolishing everything that lay in their wake: Clare, Tipp, Antrim. In the final they put 5-15 on a Galway team that had Conor Whelan in their ranks and was held to only 0-14.

Manager Seán Power jumps for joy after Waterford’s U21 triumph in 2016. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Paul Flynn was coach to that Waterford team. During his playing days he was exposed to some of the best and biggest managerial names in the game but he was struck by Power’s meticulous but understated style. At a time when the senior county team were enjoying considerable success with a more cautious, possession-based game, Power had the 21s playing a more direct style predicated on the belief Waterford’s firepower was superior to all comers.

“Seán is a very passionate Waterford man and doesn’t recognise why a guy in black and amber should be any way better or more prepared than a player in a Waterford jersey,” says Flynn. “It’s the silent confidence-building that he does, making sure each player knows what’s expected of them while conveying that he believes that they’ll carry it out.”

It wouldn’t just be the players that Power would have a quiet word with.

When he got the minor job in the winter of 2012, he met with each of the four previous county managers asking them what they had got right and vitally where they had gone wrong .

“They were all proud, humble Waterford men,” says Power, “who just wanted the county to do as well as it could.”

When he was over the 21s, it wasn’t unusual either for employers in the county to get a call a few days out from a championship game.

“You might have had lads who were working on a building site for the summer so you’d find out where they worked and call the boss: ‘Listen, does us a favour if you can. We haven’t announced the team yet but I’m telling you now this fella is playing wing-back for Waterford on Wednesday evening. Will you give him the day off? Or have him just sit in the office, please?’ We’d a lot of employers who were very good to those lads.”

The expectation within the county was that whenever the senior management position became vacant, Power would be the one to fill it. Sure enough less than 24 hours after Derek McGrath stepped down, it was put to Power by TG4 in a pitch-side interview half an hour ahead of his U21s played a highly-fancied Cork team in a Munster Championship semi-final down in Páirc Uí Chaoimh would he be applying for the position which the bookies had him as favourite to assume?

Power obviously at the time kicked for touch, pointing out he had something more urgent to attend to, but while Waterford would go on to lose by a goal that evening, it hardly hurt his case; Cork would subsequently pummel Tipperary and Leinster champions Wexford by a combined 35 points on their way to reaching the All-Ireland final.

Some weeks later Power formally informed the county board that he was stepping down as U21 manager, then the following day sent an email to the same address, officially notifying them that he was applying for the position of Waterford senior manager. That evening he got confirmation his application had been received and welcomed.

Power duly went about preparing a management team. Flynn, his coach with the 21s, had agreed he’d give the next two years of his life to him. Being mindful that it could be levelled at him that he himself lacked experience at coaching senior teams, Power had lined up three former senior inter-county managers to be part of his management team. He’d every angle and gap covered, preparing a 100-page dossier of how he was going to go about the job, with a 15-page summary he was more than happy to go through with the board at the inevitable interview. Only there never was one.

At one point alright a county board officer rang him to say that a lot of people didn’t seem to want the job and was he really certain he himself was still interested? Power said that he was and a few weeks later the same board officer met him for a coffee in a hotel.

The officer mentioned that the board had met Paraic Fanning and been very impressed his presentation and vision. They were strongly thinking of going with him. Again Power was asked: Did he still really want his name to be considered? Would he maybe be better taking a senior team at club level for a year or two while overlooking a Waterford 18-23 development panel they were thinking of establishing? But again Power let it be known: He was still interested in the senior manager position.

In Power’s eyes that chat had been merely a preliminary and unofficial one. And so, to officially clarify his position, and possibly as a reflex from his day job which specialises in corporate governance, he sent a follow-up email to the county secretary that he had notified of his interest a good while earlier. Any update? Any interview?

He didn’t hear a word back. The following Monday evening, Paraic Fanning was appointed county manager.

Power had and has no issue with Fanning, a fellow Mount Sion man. At 9.10am that Tuesday morning after dropping his daughter Holly off to school, he rang Fanning and wished him the very best of luck and if there was any way he could help to let him know, an offer Fanning took up; within days, Power had passed on coaching reports he’d compiled on some 19- and 20-year-old prospects within the county.

As Power puts it: “If I was big enough to go for the job, that meant I was big enough to know I might not get the job and the reasons why.”

His issue was with the board. The lack of a proper process, a proper interview, a proper opportunity to make his case. And he won’t lie. It hurt.

“I felt I’d have brought an organisation to it which would have been exactly what you’d have wanted. I always felt I had my teams prepared for the battles that were ahead of it.

“The inference I was getting from the board was: ‘Well, Seán, you’re not really experienced enough for it, with respect.’

“But my response to that would have been: ‘But you have no idea who is in my management team.’

“At that [preliminary] stage I couldn’t yet reveal who they were because a couple of them were already in other positions.

I’m a realist. I’m aware of my limitations. But the management team I’d ready to go in with me didn’t have those limitations. If I’d have been given the opportunity to talk about it, that fear they had would have been allayed. It all seemed very wishy-washy to me. Maybe I was naïve, not canvassing, but I was trying to respect the integrity of the process.”

Within 12 months the position opened up again with Fanning’s decision to step down after a winless Championship campaign. But this time Power had no inclination to seek the job nor was he sounded out for it. Instead the board identified someone else who had won All-Irelands at minor and U21 level, with Liam Cahill having the benefit of also being an outsider, something outgoing chairman Paddy Joe Ryan pinpointed as a common characteristic of Waterford’s most successful managers.

These past two summers Power has coached Dunhill, the same village where he and his family have been living in recent years; it was a good way of further integrating into the community. But he has still kept in touch with his Mount Sion roots – literally. During the summer the club and a neighbouring soccer club held a charity event for a clubmate who had passed away. You had to either shave or dye your hair and in the end Power opted for the latter, just like a former player he coached.

“The last time I saw Austin face to face, we both had blonde hair. I got rid of mine soon enough but he held on to his for a good bit longer!

“Ordinarily you’d see the lads around quite a bit. When the lads would win a senior game, I’d be nearly the first guy on the field to give them a hug, regardless of if I was coaching them or not. Unfortunately we can’t do that anymore.”

He’s still watching them though, from his living room, just like the rest of us. And right now he likes what he’s seeing, just as he likes how Cahill has gone about his business, trying to win now while keeping an eye to the future. The pair text weekly with Cahill anxious to have a proper chat soon about prospective talent within the county.

“I always had faith in what was there but we couldn’t have gone through another two bad years. It had to change this year. In a couple of years’ time the likes of Austin, Stephen [Bennett], Patrick [Curran] would be 27. It had to be now.

“They’re very fit and really energetic. They’re working their socks off for one another. They’re ready to do the job even if it’s ugly and then if they get the space, they can do the nice stuff. Like, some of the scores they got against Clare was a joy.”

Even after what happened, he’s still wanting them to make their mark. Just like he left his on them.