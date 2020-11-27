Same again as Liam Cahill names Waterford team to play Kilkenny 

Same again as Liam Cahill names Waterford team to play Kilkenny 

Waterford manager Liam Cahill. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Fri, 27 Nov, 2020 - 20:19
Michael Moynihan

Waterford boss Liam Cahill names an unchanged side for tomorrow’s All-Ireland SHC clash with Kilkenny (Croke Park, 6pm).

The same Deise side which enjoyed an emphatic win over Clare in the All-Ireland quarter-final will start against the Cats.

WATERFORD: S. O’Keeffe; I. Kenny, C. Prunty (c), S. McNulty; C. Lyons, T. de Burca, K. Moran; J. Barron, J. Dillon; J. Fagan, K. Bennett, S. Bennett; D. Hutchinson, A. Gleeson, J. Prendergast.

