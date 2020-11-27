Mickey Harte wishes Logan-Dooher combination well with Tyrone job

Mickey Harte has revealed he was one of the first to send congratulatory messages to new joint Tyrone managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher.

A whirlwind fortnight or so saw three-time All-Ireland winning manager Harte depart his Tyrone post, take over in Louth, and then be succeeded as Red Hands manager by the Logan-Dooher combination.

Speaking for the first time as Wee County boss today, Harte said he wished the new Tyrone management well straight away despite having requested to remain in the position himself for a 19th season.

Speaking to LU TV and LMFM, Harte said: "I've wished both of them well, I sent messages to both of them to say I hope that they continue to be very successful in Tyrone. That would be great because I'd have two things to be very happy about then."

Harte, now 68, said he will bring the same energy and enthusiasm to Louth as he did throughout his near 20 years with the Tyrone seniors and can't wait for the fresh challenge.

"Absolutely, it's the way I am. I don't think I take on any of these things casually. It's about bringing energy to where you're at.

I've always told people many, many times, there's only two things in life you can be, be an energy giver or an energy sapper and I don't really want to be around sappers. I like being around energy givers and people who bring energy to where they're at.

"We have that choice all the time. We can bring and give energy to the company we're in or people can drag it down and people need to recognise that very, very quickly and come here with a pep in their step."

Harte clarified that despite initial reports that he would manage the senior and U-20 teams in Louth, his main focus will be on the seniors who will be a Division 4 team next season following relegation under Harte's predecessor Wayne Kierans.

"We're going to formulate the people that are going to look after it," said Harte of the U-20 setup. "We haven't got all our people together yet. Myself and Gavin are considering that at the moment, we will be working with someone closely who will take responsibility by and large for creating that environment where the U-20s can be seen as well and we'll certainly be there to help them and oversee what's going on with them and we'll be only too glad to give them whatever hand we can."

As for pressure, Harte rejected the idea that it will be on him in Louth.

"I don't believe in being 'under pressure', I love pressure, I love the idea that this is important, if it wasn't important and you had no sense of this is something that's challenging then you shouldn't be at it," he said.

Harte revealed that other unnamed parties also expressed an interest in him immediately after he left the Tyrone job.

"There were a few enquiries alright but Peter (Fitzpatrick, Louth chairman) was the first man I talked to and I always keep my word, I told him I'd give him my word and I did, and he was true to his word so that's why I'm sitting here today," he said.

Devlin, previously part of Harte's Tyrone management team and a former Red Hands defender, outlined the challenge facing them with Louth.

"The scoring average, we just checked, they've been scoring 15 points per game, which you need to be scoring more than that, and conceding roughly around 18 points per game which is a wee bit too much so obviously there's a wee bit of work to be done and we're just looking forward to getting out and at it," said Devlin.