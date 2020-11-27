Tipp camogie feel at home at the top table: 'We expect to perform, we expect more of ourselves'

Tipperary want an extra plate set at camogie’s top table. The Premier women have watched the big three rule for long enough. No longer do they see themselves as inferior.

It is an inescapable blot on the game of camogie that the senior championship has been a three-horse race since Wexford slipped down the pecking order in the years after their 2010-12 All-Ireland three-in-a-row.

From 2013 onward, no county outside of Cork, Galway, and Kilkenny has appeared in the All-Ireland final. Indeed, the unspoken truth has been that whoever from this three avoids the other two at the All-Ireland semi-final stage is a safe bet for a final spot. A look back at recent semi-final results confirms such.

Over the past seven years, Wexford (2013-16), Dublin (2017), and Tipperary (2018 and ‘19) have lost their All-Ireland semi-final games against the big three by an aggregate total of 50 points. That’s an average losing margin of just over seven points.

Tipperary contest a third consecutive All-Ireland semi-final this afternoon. Reaching the last four three years running is a level of consistency the county has not achieved since the tail end of the noughties, which was a glorious decade for Tipperary camogie.

The Premier women were 12 adrift of Cork in the 2018 semi-final and the margin would have been exactly the same at the end of last year’s penultimate round fixture against Kilkenny were it not for two late goals from Orla O’Dwyer and Karen Kennedy.

Having tried — and failed — against two of the big three, it seemed only appropriate the semi-final draw a fortnight ago should pit them against the one remaining dominant force — Galway — they had not encountered at this stage in recent years.

Just over a week before the country went into lockdown last March, Tipperary went to Ballinasloe and beat the All-Ireland champions on their home patch to advance to a first league decider in 11 years.

That the league was subsequently abandoned was of course disappointing for Bill Mullaney’s charges, but the Premier took immeasurable amounts of confidence from the 1-8 to 0-10 win. And while they had to wait seven months for an opportunity to build on and back up this result, three championship wins from three outings has them again within one hour of a first All-Ireland final appearance since 2006.

Tipp full-back Mary Ryan, a veteran of 16 seasons, was 17 years old when introduced as a second-half sub during the 2006 final defeat to Cork.

Where Tipperary travelled in hope of a favourable result on weekends such as this in recent years, Ryan says they now expect.

Indeed, when asked if Tipperary view themselves as being in the same bracket as the big three, Ryan’s reply highlights the changed mindset within the camp.

“I think it is time we see ourselves there now," she begins.

“We have heard the chats, we know there'd be a question mark over us and our consistency over the years. It is something we probably had to question ourselves. Getting to the semi-final the last three years, we are starting to prove our strength.

“Going back a year or two maybe, we might have said, 'right, we have reached a semi-final, we want to perform, we hope we perform'.

At this stage now, we expect to perform, we expect more of ourselves and we expect ourselves to compete.

“It has probably taken experience of a semi-final, and hopefully that stands to us come the weekend, that we expect that performance and bring it.”

Given one has to go back to the 2012 All-Ireland final for the last time Cork, Kilkenny or Galway were beaten by another county in a knockout championship fixture, the Boston Scientific engineer knows Tipperary won’t be considered at the level of the big three until they dump out one of the game’s standard-bearers.

“We know that when you break into that top four, the challenge is bigger. It is the semi-final stages, nothing is going to be easy.

“At this stage, we expect ourselves to be making a final. It is what we are pushing for. We are getting closer. We'd like to prove ourselves by beating one of those top three, whether that's done at a championship group stage or semi-final shouldn't matter.

“I know people will say our win over Galway was the league. But whatever stage it was at, we went up and beat the All-Ireland champions. What we could take from it would be confidence and for our own mental game, that we should have nothing to fear when we meet them, regardless of when we played them, that we know they are a team we have beaten and we've potential to do the same again.”

Joining the panel in 2005 as a 16-year-old corner-forward, the Moneygall clubwoman was coming into a group that had won five of the six previous All-Irelands. But as it transpired, Ryan had just missed out on Tipperary’s golden years.

Final defeats were encountered in 2005 and ‘06, semi-final losses endured in 2007 and ‘08. There followed nine years of early championship exits.

“We have gone through a complete full circle in that we spent a lot of time away from the top six.

“When I came in first, there was a really strong panel and massive success, and massive support too.

Camogie in Tipp was at the highest level and highest calibre it could have been at. I do feel it is heading back there.

“Looking back, we had such a strong panel. Over the years then, you lose players, you get players, but we lost a settled set-up. The last three years getting to the semi-finals, we have a good core set-up and a good strong panel again.

“[To reach an All-Ireland final] would be huge. It is where we want to be and it is where we are starting to expect ourselves to be.”