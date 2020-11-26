Tony McEntee named Sligo manager

In his playing days, McEntee won an All-Ireland with his native Armagh as well as a National League title and four club All-Irelands
Tony McEntee, pictured in 2018 when he was Mayo coach, has been named Sligo boss. Picture:  INPHO/James Crombie

Thu, 26 Nov, 2020 - 20:28
Joel Slattery

Tony McEntee has been named as Sligo manager for a three-year term, the Connacht county have announced.

Former Mayo coach McEntee is a two-time All-Ireland senior club winning manager with Crossmaglen and had previously been linked with the Louth job that went to Mickey Harte.

In his playing days, McEntee won an All-Ireland with his native Armagh as well as a National League title and four club All-Irelands with Crossmaglen. 

Joe Keane has been named as his assistant while Sean Boyle will be the strength and conditioning coach with another selector to join the set up at a later date.

Yeats County legend Eamonn O’Hara was also in the running and expressed an interest in taking up the role.

Meanwhile, Dessie Sloyne and his management team will remain in charge of the Sligo U20 side for the 2021 season.

