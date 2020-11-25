From Tipperary to Sydney: Colin O’Riordan’s Munster medal celebrated on two continents

As Colin O’Riordan powered around Páirc Uí Chaoimh driving Tipperary towards their first Munster title in 85 years, there were two proud clubs in Sydney watching on.

The former minor All-Ireland winner and U21 player of the year has been focused on life in Australia since he signed with the Swans’ AFL club in 2015.

Yet his love for Gaelic football never wavered and when the opportunity to participate in a momentous Munster final arose, he felt compelled to ask the club if he could play.

For Sydney Swans executive general manager Charlie Gardiner, the answer was an easy one.

“It was a pretty simple decision to be honest,” he says.

“We had a short conversation with Colin when he came and asked.

“We already know how much it means to him and his family back in Ireland. But also, we know how much he has sacrificed to come out here. We were keen to let it happen. We did have to go through a process with the AFL to get some clearances, but it didn’t take too long.”

O’Riordan’s post-match interview left the nation in little doubt about what representing his county meant to him. This abounding pride came as no surprise to the AFL outfit.

“Colin has openly explained to us at the Swans and his team-mates how much Tipperary means to him and his family.

“We know how close to his heart it is. Then he came and explained a couple of weeks ago about this particular opportunity and he was respectful about it. He described how historic it was and contacted leading players first to make sure they were comfortable with it as well.”

There was a time when Irish AFL players were sternly rebuked for returning to play Gaelic football.

In Sydney, O’Riordan’s feat is being celebrated. Gardiner is adamant the positives far outweigh the negatives in situations like this.

“The risk of injury is something we can have a mature and sensible discussion about. We need to understand that all of our players are more than just football players. A healthy, happy player will perform. These guys are a long way from home.

“We certainly place a heavy emphasis on understanding all our players and what drives them. For the Irish guys, it is obviously home and what they are missing. We need to understand this now and in the future.

“We will continue to explore opportunities for Irish players. We are keen to continue the connection and explore Irish talent. They are quality people and Colin is a perfect example of that.

We could not be prouder of how he has represented the club back in Tipperary and what he has achieved.”

Sydney’s GAA community were also celebrating last weekend. O’Riordan is a familiar face around the Clan Na Gael club. The relationship began when Kildare’s Joe Kinahan decided to reach out and ask for some help.

Chairperson Sorcha Loughnane presents Colin O’Riordan with a Clan na Gael jersey. The Tipperary star has assisted with training sessions in the Sydney based club.

“We had a few Tipp lads that were friendly with Colin. He came to the odd fundraiser and then a few years ago I gave him a call. We were really struggling for a manager, we had different lads training us and that. So that year he came down and took us a few times. It was excellent.

“His brother Alan was playing with us at the time. I asked him would Colin take us and what did he want of us. He said he would do a 50-minute session and to just make sure everyone was on time.

“One thing stood out to me. Most of the lads who come over here are in their mid-20s or older. Colin was only 22 at the time. The way he spoke to everyone. I know it wouldn’t be that daunting to talk to a club team here, but he was brilliant. He has this unbelievable passion. He is a very driven individual. Raw and dogged.”

Kinahan has been involved with the club for five years.

For him, O’Riordan’s willingness to lend a helping hand speaks to strength of the GAA fraternity in the city.

“I’m sure the community abroad is strong everywhere, like for the summer in America there are lads helping each other out and that but there is a lot of money floating around there and it is only three months.

“Here (in Australia), everyone is in the same boat. We live here. It is year-round and there is no money in the clubs. It is all about how you can help.

“Do you need a place to stay? Can you get someone a job? Can you take a session? Do you know someone who can come down to play football? Small stuff that goes a long way.”

To thank him for his help, Clan na Gael presented O’Riordan with a jersey of his own. It bore the number 38; the same one he wears for the Swans. In Sydney, these two clubs were united in their adoration for the Templemore man long before Sunday.