Tomás Ó Sé to manage Glanmire intermediate footballers in 2021

Ó Sé has already been mentioned in dispatches for the vacant Kerry U20 hot seat
Tomás Ó Sé. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tue, 24 Nov, 2020 - 18:26
Tony Leen

Kerry legend Tomás Ó Sé will continue his managerial education next season by taking charge of the Glanmire intermediate footballers.

Ó Sé, who has already been mentioned in dispatches for the vacant Kerry U20 hot seat, guided Glanmire's minor footballers to a Premier Cork Championship title this year.

Now he has agreed to take charge of the club's adult team in 2021, competing in the county's fourth-tier intermediate grade.

Glanmire has had little success in adult competition for many years and struggles in the shadow of its sister hurling club, Sarsfields. However, Glanmire's minor success this year, when they defeated favourites Douglas in the final at Páirc Uí Rinn, indicates that Ó Sé has the capacity to get the best out of a group of players. 

He also has coaching experience from his time with UCC's Sigerson Cup team under the management of Billy Morgan.

Meanwhile, his brother Marc is another name in the frame for the Kerry U20 position, vacated by Renard's John Sugrue after one season. The post is seen as a crucial appointment in the Kingdom in terms of putting together a long-term plan for the senior set-up. Another to be mentioned as an U20 possibility is Cromane's Sean O'Sullivan.

Most Read

