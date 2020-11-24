The only downside to Munster success is family not being there, says Brian Fox

Tipperary veteran Brian Fox says the only disappointment about Sunday’s famous Munster final win was not being able to share the moment with his parents.

With no crowds permitted to attend games under Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions, family members of the players were at the game in Páirc Ui Chaoimh.

The hope is they might be allowed to attend Sunday week’s All-Ireland semi-final in Croke Park if Dublin returns to Level 3 next week.

But Fox not having them or his wife Siobhan and two children there took a little away from the occasion.

“I think for all parents, it was probably the one letdown of the whole occasion, not to have your family there. I mean, I got to meet them later on that night obviously, but you know, in good times and bad - and there’s been plenty of bad times, I’ve lost five Munster finals - they’ve always been there for me, so it would have been amazing to have that moment with them out there on the pitch.

“If they’d all been there in the stadium there wouldn’t have been anyone to hold them back. No stewards or guards would have stopped them coming onto the pitch, and we would have been mobbed.”

The 32-year-old doesn’t expect Tipperary to collapse now that they have claimed a first provincial title in 85 years. Mayo are a known entity to them and the experience of the 2016 All-Ireland semi-final against them will be useful.

“In terms of the semi-final from four years ago, the fact that the majority of lads had played in a semi-final before will help,” agrees Fox. “I wouldn’t have said we were overawed by the occasion in the semi-final (in 2016).

"I think we did ourselves more justice in the semi-final in 2016 than we did in the Munster final (v Kerry).

“We took the fight to Mayo. I’ve often seen teams on those occasions just lie down and die, and get overawed. We didn’t. We put up a challenge to Mayo. We had a very good start. I think we were 0-6 to 0-3 up very early on.

"Obviously, Mayo are Mayo. They fought back in the way they did. We’re hoping to take that experience and use it going forward.”

Tipperary will return to training on Wednesday evening but before that they have been ordered to the gyms to do some recovery work.

Fox reports: “A text was sent out this morning from management just to say ‘get to the gym tonight, training tomorrow’. That does help a small bit, because fellas do need to refocus.”