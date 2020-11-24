GAA confirm referees for All-Ireland hurling semi-finals

The GAA have confirmed the referees for this weekend's All-Ireland SHC semi-finals.

Tipperary's Fergal Horgan will take charge of Saturday's clash between south-east rivals Waterford and Kilkenny.

The clash sees the Deise, managed by former Premier County All-Star Liam Cahill - a similar situation to one which caused controversy last weekend.

Ironically, it was Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy who questioned the appointment of Limerick's Johnny Murphy as his side crashed out of the championship against a Galway side managed by Treaty County native Shane O'Neill. The added complication in that instance was the fact that Limerick are still involved in the championship.

John Kiely's side face Galway on Sunday with Wexford whistler James Owens in the middle - just as he was for the 2018 All-Ireland final between the two sides.

Elsewhere, there are two games in the final round of the group stage of the Joe McDonagh Cup this weekend.

Kerry are already in the final where they will meet Antrim - provided the Ulster county get at least a draw against Meath in Navan. David Hughes of Kilkenny will be in charge of that clash on Saturday at 1.30pm.

At the same time in Mullingar, Westmeath host Carlow. The visitors need a win, Antrim to lose, and a heavy swing in points difference to squeeze into the Croke Park final.

Waterford's Thomas Walsh will officiate that game.

The Lory Meagher Cup final is also down for decision on Saturday.

Croke Park will host the clash of Louth and Fermanagh. Wexford's Gearoid McGrath will take charge of the game which throws in at 3.30pm.