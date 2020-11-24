Eamonn O’Hara and Tony McEntee among the leading contenders for Sligo job

'Two years ago, I did go for the job and I was offered it but unfortunately my work circumstances changed two days later and I had to hand back the job that was given to me'
Eamonn O'Hara, Sligo in action in the 2012 Connacht final. Picture: Ray Ryan / SPORTSFILE

Tue, 24 Nov, 2020 - 12:45
John Fogarty

Tony McEntee and Eamonn O’Hara are the leading candidates for the Sligo senior football managerial position.

Former Mayo coach McEntee had also been linked with the Louth vacancy but the two-time All-Ireland senior club winning manager is considered a stronger candidate for the role Paul Taylor stepped down from earlier this month.

Crossmolina native Joe Keane, who had been coaching the panel under Taylor and worked with McEntee in Mayo under Stephen Rochford, is believed to be a part of the Crossmaglen man’s proposed management team.

Former Sligo captain and All-Star O’Hara, who with Gerry McGowan has led Tourlestrane to five consecutive county SFC titles, is also said to have a Mayo man on board in Mike Solan. The Ballaghaderreen man guided Mayo to the 2016 All-Ireland U21 title and had been in the frame for the senior role in late 2018 prior to James Horan being appointed.

Speaking to the Ball Talk podcast recently, O’Hara confirmed his interest in the position: “Two years ago, I did go for the job and I was offered it but unfortunately my work circumstances changed two days later and I had to hand back the job that was given to me.

"Would it be something that interested me? It would be in terms of my own ambitions more so than anything else but it has to suit.

“I’m the joint manager of Tourlestrane and we have been relatively successful over the last number of years, and it’s something that we have to make sure remains that way.”

Adding that the senior set-up needs a change of culture, O’Hara added: “I believe they’re a top 12 team. Personally, I think the players are there. You talk about Galway and Mayo in the forward line, I think Sligo have potentially the best forwards out there in Connacht.”

