'One of the most loyal people I have ever met': Sydney Swans skipper on Colin O'Riordan

Sydney Swans co-captain Dane Rampe said he didn't hesitate before giving his blessing to Colin O'Riordan to line out for Tipperary in Sunday's historic Munster final win over Cork.

O'Riordan revealed he turned to Rampe and co-captains Luke Parker and Josh Kennedy before asking Swans management if he could line out for the Premier at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

After the heroics of another AFL contracted player, Collingwood's Mark Keane, in Cork's semi-final win over Kerry, O'Riordan was instrumental for David Power's side who claimed a first provincial title in 85 years with the 0-17 to 0-14 win.

Rampe praised O'Riordan's loyalty to his native county and added he understood the significance of the occasion.

"Colin would have to be one of the most loyal people I have ever met," he told the Sydney Morning Herald. "So for him to even consider playing for one club while being contracted to another one spoke volumes of how much it meant to him.

Colin O'Riordan of the Swans looks on during a Sydney Swans AFL training session in July this year. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

"He explained the significance of the match for both his club and his family and just how much it'd mean to him to be able to play. And then asked us whether it'd be worth asking for permission from the club to play.

"We didn't need to deliberate a whole lot to tell him he had our blessing, and that on the off chance he didn't get granted permission, we said we'd do all we could to have the club reconsider."

O'Riordan was grateful to his Swans teammates and management for granting him permission to play in what turned out to be one of the great days for Tipperary football.

“I just put in an emotional plea and explained to them what it means for me to play for Tipp," he revealed.

“I can’t have anything but good things to say about Sydney. They gave me my chance to make my dreams come true and for that, I’ll be forever grateful to them.”