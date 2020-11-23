Mickey Harte appointed Louth football manager

Mickey Harte has been appointed the new manager of the Louth senior and U20 football teams.

The Ballygawley man has been given a three-year term and takes over from Wayne Kierans who stepped down earlier this month.

Harte, who only last Friday week confirmed his departure from Tyrone after 18 seasons at the helm, will be joined in the Wee County by Gavin Devlin, his coach in Tyrone.

Louth were relegated from Division 3 upon losing to Cork last month.

They exited the Leinster SFC in the first round when they were beaten by Longford.