Tipperary football people can now say we're no longer victims — Tommy Toomey

Tipperary senior football lead analyst Tommy Toomey believes the football fraternity in the county can now move on from a sense of victimisation.

Four years ago, as Liam Kearns’ side reached the All-Ireland semi-finals, selector Toomey, who managed the U21s to a Munster title and All-Ireland final in 2015, claimed football in the Premier County was being undermined from within.

The Arravale Rovers man accepts football will always be second to hurling but he believes it can be a closer second.

“Hurling will always be number one and we felt a bit aggrieved at times that the best athletes were going to hurling and how many players did hurling need and three or four lads would make a huge difference to Tipperary football.

“Winning a senior football title will hopefully make players realise there is an avenue to being a successful sportsman in this county playing football. We have an awful amount of talent in this county and I would hope the clubs particularly hurling will realise Gaelic football is a fantastic game. We’ve always played both games and this is a fantastic achievement for the board because they have put in the resources into both codes at underage.

“Winning the Munster title will help us promote the game. We got fixated with the dual idea but we’ve probably moved on from that and realised that hurlers have to focus on hurling when it comes to the top.

“But we have our 40 players most of whom are also hurlers and if anything comes out of this it will hopefully be football people like myself saying, ‘We’re no longer the victims’. We have to say to ourselves, ‘We have what we have’. Our job is to ensure now there is a consistency and flow of players coming through.”

From captain to mentor, Toomey always sensed the mindset of Tipperary teams facing Cork and Kerry in Munster finals wasn’t what it should have been. But he noticed a change in that approach upon Cork beating Kerry in the semi-final.

“This year we all felt that Kerry were the second team in the country and lining up Dublin in an All-Ireland final. The next thing Cork took Kerry out and really you should have been in our bubble when that happened. You sensed from our players that was a really big result for us, never mind Cork. Then players were saying, ‘We can actually win this thing.’

“The lads had been very close to Cork over the last five or six years and the atmosphere changed from looking at Kerry again to understanding we could win the game. That was the big difference over the last fortnight from what I felt through the years. I didn’t really feel then that we could win a Munster title against Cork or Kerry but that belief was there after what Cork did.”

The significance of the weekend ensured Tipperary never lost sight of the prize on offer, Toomey says, but Páirc Uí Chaoimh also helped them focus.

“Some of our great days at underage level over the last decade have been in Cork. The stadium really lent to the occasion even though there were no supporters there. We have an affinity with Páirc Uí Chaoimh there through hurling and football.

“It felt right for Tipp to be there. We were there by ourselves as Cork were and we fought it out. Of course, we would have wanted supporters there but for the year that was in it, it was still a fantastic occasion.

“The emotion going into the stadium, you could sense it. You could sense it in the dressing room beforehand. People who would normally be there like George Hatchell the photographer were there and that made it more obvious that this was a Munster final.”