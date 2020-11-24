Tipperary football people can now say we're no longer victims — Tommy Toomey

From captain to mentor, Toomey always sensed the mindset of Tipperary teams facing Cork and Kerry in Munster finals wasn’t what it should have been. But he noticed a change in that approach upon Cork beating Kerry in the semi-final.
“This year we all felt that Kerry were the second team in the country and lining up Dublin in an All-Ireland final. The next thing Cork took Kerry out and really you should have been in our bubble when that happened. You sensed from our players that was a really big result for us, never mind Cork. Then players were saying, ‘We can actually win this thing.’