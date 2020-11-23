The Gaelic Football Show: Emotion and class liberate Tipp and Cavan, Cork fears realised. Dubs demolition

In association with Renault Ireland.
And the lads also pick their player and young player of each province, along with their footballer of the year so far.
In association with Renault Ireland.
And the lads also pick their player and young player of each province, along with their footballer of the year so far.
Subscribe to get the latest GAA podcast
Get the latest news from the world of sport along with the best opinion from our outstanding team of sport writers, direct to your inbox every Friday
Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writersSign up
Monday, November 23, 2020 - 10:00 AM
Monday, November 23, 2020 - 7:00 AM
Monday, November 23, 2020 - 10:00 AM