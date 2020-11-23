The Gaelic Football Show: Emotion and class liberate Tipp and Cavan, Cork fears realised. Dubs demolition

Declan Browne, Ciarán Sheehan and Oisín McConville join Paul Rouse to review the Gaelic football weekend
The Gaelic Football Show: Emotion and class liberate Tipp and Cavan, Cork fears realised. Dubs demolition

 

Mon, 23 Nov, 2020 - 15:21

And the lads also pick their player and young player of each province, along with their footballer of the year so far.

