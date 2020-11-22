Tipperary-native Davin Flynn leads Donegal comeback to clinch Nickey Rackard Cup

Nickey Rackard Cup final: Donegal 3-18 Mayo 0-21

Tipperary-native Davin Flynn fulfilled a lifetime's ambition of securing All-Ireland success at Croke Park but in the Donegal colours as a Nickey Rackard Cup winner.

The Roscrea man, a former Tipp minor and intermediate player, struck 1-3 and was a key figure as Donegal came from one behind late on to seal an unlikely six-point win and their third title.

Mayo held that narrow lead with 66 minutes on the clock when Flynn capitalised on a long delivery from full-back Stephen Gillespie and struck to the net for Donegal.

Moments later, Davin played in the ball for powerful full-forward Ritchie Ryan to catch, spin away from his man, and blast to the net.

Declan Coulter, another non-native from Armagh, took his tally to 0-9 for the day soon after to leave six in it and that's how it remained.

It was some turnaround as Donegal had trailed by eight points after a nightmare start but they powered back to trail by three at half-time and kept the pressure on throughout the second-half.

Donegal scorers: D Coulter (0-9, 7 frees); D Flynn (1-3); J Boyle (1-1); R Ryan (1-0); D Cullen (0-3); R McDermott, G Gilmore (0-1 each).

Mayo scorers: S Boland (0-11, 10 frees); B Morley, C Freeman (0-2 each); S Kenny (1 65), E Delaney, J Coyne, A Phillips, S Regan, C Scahill (0-1 each).

Donegal: L White; M Callaghan, S Gillespie, G Browne; M Donaghue, S McVeigh, J Boyle; C Mathewson, D Cullen; R McDermott, J O'Loughlin, K Kealy; D Flynn, D Coulter, G Gilmore.

Subs: R Ryan for Kealy (29); B Lafferty for Mathewson (62); C O'Grady for Cullen (74).

Mayo: G Kelly; G Nolan, S Coyne, J Cassidy; B Hunt, D Kenny, C Freeman; S Regan, S Kenny; A Phillips, S Boland, C Scahill; J Coyne, B Morley, E Delaney.

Subs: L Lavin for J Coyne (51); C Phillips for Delaney (54); D Huane for Hunt (64); S Mulroy for Morley (66).

Ref: K Jordan (Tipperary)