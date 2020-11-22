Emotional Tipp boss David Power: 'I'm ready to cry'

Tipperary manager David Power cut an emotional figure post-match as the county claimed a first Munster SFC title since 1935.

Power told RTÉ: “A huge day, 85 years waiting. I’m ready to cry, to be honest. It’s massive. I kept saying to the players, ‘it’s been the last 15 years of hard work’. Getting to Munster minor finals and U21 finals, maybe not winning all the time."

Adding to the emotion, Tipp's victory came the day after the 100th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, with the Premier County marking the occasion by wearing commemorative green and white jerseys.

But Power's first thought was for the players that have given such service to the county in recent decades.

“Just proud, to see the likes of Philly Austin and Brian Fox and all these great guys that have ploughed the fields for Tipp football for the last 15 years, it’s just massive.

“The last 10 years Tipp are going well underage. We wanted to make our mark at senior.

"It’s just huge for Tipp football, the knock-on effects will be huge. You’re going to see primary school children wanting to play football for Tipp in the next 20 or 30 years. That’s what it’s about."

Power, in his first year as senior manager, was also in charge when the Tipp minors won an All-Ireland in 2011. And he always believed a senior breakthrough was on the cards.

“I always believed. I remember saying it to a group of friends in 2010, that this minor team was going to win an All-Ireland. I've always had that belief, I’ve grown up with Tipp football, all my life. All the great men who are not here, the likes of Hugh Kennedy, Mick Frawley, all the great men, there’s so many names. It's just a huge day."