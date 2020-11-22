Andy McEntee: 'We didn't perform and got badly punished'

The initial word was that Andy McEntee wouldn’t be sharing his thoughts with the media afterwards.

The Meath manager had said plenty already. When the sides disappeared down the tunnel at half-time McEntee and his small band of assistants remained on the turf going though the 35-plus minutes of football that had their team 2-12 to 0-2 in arrears.

When Dublin took their time in reappearing for the second half, McEntee took the opportunity to share some more thoughts with his players. The words didn’t carry as far as the Hogan Stand in a cacophonous Croke Park but you didn’t need to be a lip reader to get the gist.

His demeanour said more than anything he could verbalise when he did consent to a few minutes in front of the fourth estate. This was a devastating night for the man, his team and for a county that has spent far too long in Dublin’s ever-lengthening shadow.

“Ah sure it’s a very obvious reaction, very disappointed,” he said.

“We didn’t perform and we just got badly punished.”

What does a man say? McEntee didn’t shy away from the reality. Credit was given to Dublin who outplayed them in every facet of the game but he was clearly crestfallen with the efforts of his side, given they never found the pitch of the game.

You could single out a handful of areas for special mention. Meath were destroyed on kickouts and their own shooting was painfully poor at times. An easy free missed here, a shot there that bounced before even reaching Stephen Cluxton’s midriff.

If Mayo showed us anything this last decade it is the need to match Dublin blow for blow and score for score. Each time a side fails to make an attack count or fails to pick up a Dublin runner is perilous if the odds are to be upended.

Meath committed these sins time and again. They went through the stretch from the seventh minute to the 40th without claiming a single score. Dublin rattled off 2-11 in that time. The losers were as bad as the winners were good and the consequences were all too obvious.

The thing is that Dublin could have won by more. They had plenty in the tank even if Meath had hit their straps. So, what now? Where do Meath, and the rest of Leinster, go from here?

“It’s hard for every team. We’ve just got to keep going at it. Dublin do what they do and they have a very good system in place and they’re bringing in new players and it doesn’t seem to affect them.

“It’s difficult but that’s the challenge that lies ahead of every other team in Leinster.”