Seán Powter ruled out of Munster final

Cork star Seán Powter has been ruled out of Sunday's Munster SFC final against Tipperary.
Powter, man-of-the-match in the semi-final win over Kerry, is believed to have picked up an injury in training. His place goes to Cill na Martra's Tadhg Corkery.
Paul Ring (Aghabullogue) is another change to the starting side with Douglas's Kevin Flahive losing out.
Luke Connolly replaces Paul Walsh in the Cork selection - Connolly had been named to start the Kerry game but was introduced off the bench.
