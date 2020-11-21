Seán Powter ruled out of Munster final

Seán Powter ruled out of Munster final
Sat, 21 Nov, 2020 - 18:48
Colm O’Connor

Cork star Seán Powter has been ruled out of Sunday's Munster SFC final against Tipperary.

Powter, man-of-the-match in the semi-final win over Kerry, is believed to have picked up an injury in training. His place goes to Cill na Martra's Tadhg Corkery.

Paul Ring (Aghabullogue) is another change to the starting side with Douglas's Kevin Flahive losing out.

Luke Connolly replaces Paul Walsh in the Cork selection - Connolly had been named to start the Kerry game but was introduced off the bench. 

CORK (SF v Tipperary): Micheál Martin (Nemo Rangers); Kevin O’ Donovan (Nemo Rangers), Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), Paul Ring (Aghabullogue); Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra), Sean Meehan (Kiskeam), Mattie Taylor (Mallow); Ian MaGuire (St Finbarrs) (C), Killian O’ Hanlon (Kilshannig); John O’ Rourke (Carbery Rangers), Colm O’ Callaghan (Eire Óg), Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues); Mark Collins (Castlehaven), Brian Hurley (Castlehaven), Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers).

Subs: Anthony Casey (Kiskeam) Sam Ryan (St Finbarrs) Aidan Browne (Newmarket) Sean White (Clonakilty) Paul Walsh (Kanturk) Mark Keane (Mitchelstown) Kevin O’ Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh) Paul Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers) Michael Hurley (Castlehaven) Damien Gore (Kilmacabea) Cathail O’ Mahony (Mitchelstown).

TIPPERARY (SF v Cork): Evan Comerford; Alan Campbell, Jimmy Feehan, Colm O'Shaughnessy; Bill Maher, Kevin Fahey, Robbie Kiely; Steven O'Brien, Liam Casey; Conal Kennedy, Michael Quinlivan, Emmet Moloney; Brian Fox, Conor Sweeney, Colman Kennedy.

Subs: Michael O’Reilly, Tadhg Fitzgerald, Daire Brennan, Colin

O’Riordan, Padraic Looram, Paudie Feehan, Sean O’Connor, Philip Austin, Jason Lonergan, Shane Foley, Liam Boland

