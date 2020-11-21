Limerick's break give them the edge, says Shane O'Neill 

Galway boss Shane O’Neill says Limerick have a distinct advantage in tomorrow week’s All-Ireland semi-final.

While thrilled to win through to the last four after the disappointment of the Leinster final loss to Kilkenny, O’Neill feels the extra week’s break for the Munster champions coupled with Galway’s intense schedule gives Limerick an edge.

O’Neill will reacquaint himself with his former Limerick team-mate John Kiely in eight days’ time and knows the extent of the task facing Galway. “Myself and John played U21 together and we were on the senior squad together in the 90s. The scale of the challenge is massive. They’re coming with a week off first of all so they have that advantage. We’re playing three weeks on the trot. They’ve probably been the best team in the country over the last three years playing an unbelievable style of hurling. It’s a very difficult style of hurling to play against.”

Two points down going into the final quarter against Tipperary today, O’Neill complimented his players for keeping their composure. “We are delighted to have a crack next week. I think there wasn’t going to be any much of a panic. The wind is strong enough when you are out in the middle of the pitch and we knew if we kept the scoreboard ticking over we would be there or thereabouts.”

O’Neill could smile about Aidan Harte’s 67th minute goal after the defender had missed the posts with a few chances earlier in the game. “I think he had three shots had he but Aidan has played midfield and in the forwards underage for Galway.” He wasn’t sure Cathal Barrett’s sending off after the second-half water break made much of a difference. “They way the game has gone with all the movement between backs and forwards, sometimes that extra man can be nullified. For example, you saw Aidan Harte up in the forward line. But we tried to get him on the ball and it worked out well.”