Luke Loughlin nets dramatic Westmeath winner

Luke Loughlin nets dramatic Westmeath winner
Sat, 21 Nov, 2020 - 16:10
Sean Wall, Pairc Tailteann

Joe McDonagh Cup: Westmeath 2-20  Meath 1-19 

Dual star Luke Loughlin struck with a late goal as Westmeath came from behind to secure their first win in the Joe McDonagh Cup at Páirc Tailteann. Loughlin who was sprung from the bench in the opening half saw his half-hit effort creep over the line in added time with the sides level at 1-18 apiece. Last year's finalists had trailed for most of the match but took advantage after Meath had Jack Regan red-carded in the final quarter. Shane Williams pounced for a early goal for the visitors but with Padraic O’Hanrahan excellent from placed balls and Jack Walsh finding the net on 27 minutes Meath led 1-12 to 1-8 at half-time. Westmeath were level at 1-15 each at the second half water break but only pressed home their advantage after the hosts were reduced to 14 men.

Scorers for Westmeath: A Clarke (0-9, 7 frees), L Loughlin, S Williams (1-0 each), C Boyle, J Boyle (0-3 each), N Mitchell (0-2), R Greville, D Clinton, A Cox (0-1 each).

Scorers for Meath: P O’Hanrahan (0-8, 8 frees), J Walsh (1-2), A Gannon (0-3), J Regan (2f) (0-3 each), S Morris, A Douglas, K Keoghan (0-1 each).

WESTMEATH: E Skelly; D Egerton, T Doyle, C Shaw; A Craig, A Clarke, A Cox; J Galvin, C Boyle; N Mitchell, J Boyle, R Greville; B Doyle, S Williams, D Clinton. 

Subs: L Loughlin for Galvin (26), D McNicholas for Clinton (51), B Murtagh for Williams (63), E Ahearn for Mitchell (68), C Kane for B Doyle (75).

MEATH: M McCormack; M Burke, S Brennan, S Geraghty; S Whitty, D Kelly, K Keoghan; P O’Hanrahan, P Conneely; A Douglas, S Morris, J Regan; A Gannon, C McCabe, J Walsh. 

Subs: J Kelly for McCabe (h-t), D McGowan for Gannon (44), D Healy for Douglas, M Molloy for Conneely (both 56), C Ennis for McCormack (61).

Referee: R McGann (Clare)

More in this section

Liam Sheedy late in the game 21/11/2020 Liam Sheedy: 'it should have been a Leinster referee'
A view of a sliotar before the game 21/11/2020 Hero Harte: “It is never over until it is over”
Galway v Tipperary - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Harte's goal sends Galway into semi-finals as Tipp's title dream ends
Shane O'Neill celebrates after the game 21/11/2020

Limerick's break give them the edge, says Shane O'Neill 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices