Luke Loughlin nets dramatic Westmeath winner

Joe McDonagh Cup: Westmeath 2-20 Meath 1-19

Dual star Luke Loughlin struck with a late goal as Westmeath came from behind to secure their first win in the Joe McDonagh Cup at Páirc Tailteann. Loughlin who was sprung from the bench in the opening half saw his half-hit effort creep over the line in added time with the sides level at 1-18 apiece. Last year's finalists had trailed for most of the match but took advantage after Meath had Jack Regan red-carded in the final quarter. Shane Williams pounced for a early goal for the visitors but with Padraic O’Hanrahan excellent from placed balls and Jack Walsh finding the net on 27 minutes Meath led 1-12 to 1-8 at half-time. Westmeath were level at 1-15 each at the second half water break but only pressed home their advantage after the hosts were reduced to 14 men.

Scorers for Westmeath: A Clarke (0-9, 7 frees), L Loughlin, S Williams (1-0 each), C Boyle, J Boyle (0-3 each), N Mitchell (0-2), R Greville, D Clinton, A Cox (0-1 each).

Scorers for Meath: P O’Hanrahan (0-8, 8 frees), J Walsh (1-2), A Gannon (0-3), J Regan (2f) (0-3 each), S Morris, A Douglas, K Keoghan (0-1 each).

WESTMEATH: E Skelly; D Egerton, T Doyle, C Shaw; A Craig, A Clarke, A Cox; J Galvin, C Boyle; N Mitchell, J Boyle, R Greville; B Doyle, S Williams, D Clinton.

Subs: L Loughlin for Galvin (26), D McNicholas for Clinton (51), B Murtagh for Williams (63), E Ahearn for Mitchell (68), C Kane for B Doyle (75).

MEATH: M McCormack; M Burke, S Brennan, S Geraghty; S Whitty, D Kelly, K Keoghan; P O’Hanrahan, P Conneely; A Douglas, S Morris, J Regan; A Gannon, C McCabe, J Walsh.

Subs: J Kelly for McCabe (h-t), D McGowan for Gannon (44), D Healy for Douglas, M Molloy for Conneely (both 56), C Ennis for McCormack (61).

Referee: R McGann (Clare)